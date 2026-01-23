Epic Games Store is giving away this beautiful free mobile game for a limited time

Some video games are known for being so much fun to play that they are considered addicting or too noisy. There are also video games that are much quieter and thoughtful and promote human connection, and that is another type of video game. Epic Games Store has a game that fits this description as a free mobile video game that players can download this week with absolutely no obligation to continue playing if they do not wish to do so.



For seven days, from January 22 to January 29, 2026, The Forest Quartet will be available as a free mobile video game through the Epic Games mobile app for Android users around the world and iOS users located in the European Union; however, the availability may differ from one region to another.

What Makes This Free Mobile Game Stand Out

Mads and Friendshave crafted a truly unique mobile experience in The Forest Quartet. Imagine yourself in the shoes of Nina, the lead singer of a small band whose spirit has become lost in symbolic forest landscapes that reflect her grief, memories, and unresolved pain. The whole thing is just a short, narrative-driven adventure, not some endless, mechanically driven slog. Unlike most free mobile games you'll find littering the App Store, there are no annoying ads or pushy microtransactions to worry about, and no grinding loops to get stuck in. In fact, the whole experience has been carefully crafted to be completed in a few relaxed sessions.

Storytelling through Space and Sound

The game is divided into 3 distinct chapters, each one centered around one of Nina's bandmates.

Kirk’s forest , once vibrant, has fallen into decay. Players restore life using Nina’s voice.

JB’s world is consumed by darkness, with shadowy creatures pressing in on his home.

Sebastian’s landscape borders a volcanic eruption, where fire spreads until water systems are restored.

The puzzles in this game are nice and gentle; most of the time you'll be relying on your observation skills and timing more than any sort of skill or reflexes that might be required. Which makes it perfect for playing on a mobile device.

Music as the Emotional Heart of the Game

This game is all about music, and it shows. The score was written by the father of the developer, Mads Vadsholt, and Nina is voiced by his sister. And at the very heart of the game is the Danish Radio Big Band from Copenhagen. It's this personal touch that really makes the game stand out. The sound isn't just used to create a nice atmosphere; it's how you interact with the world and how you understand each and every character's emotional state.

How to claim the free mobile game

To download The Forest Quartet, install the Epic Games Store mobile app and add the game to your library between January 22 and January 29. Once claimed, it remains yours permanently, even after the promotion ends.

Epic continues to use free mobile game releases to introduce players to smaller, story-driven titles that often go unnoticed. For anyone looking to slow down and play something meaningful on their phone, The Forest Quartet is an easy recommendation while it’s free.

