Epic Games just turned your phone into a gamer sidekick

Epic Games has expanded its mobile ecosystem with the global launch of the Epic Games app on Google Play, giving Android users easier access to cross-platform communication and account security tools. Announced on January 20, 2026, the rollout also includes an update to the Epic Games Store mobile app on Android, which now supports the same text chat experience introduced on iOS late last year.

The update may look modest at first glance, but it targets two everyday needs for online players: staying connected with friends, and protecting gaming accounts across devices.

Not a store and not a game this Epic app focuses on what players use every day

Unlike the Epic Games Store, the newly launched Epic Games app is designed as a companion tool. It focuses on social interaction and account safety across Epic’s platforms, including Fortnite, the Epic Games Launcher on PC, and mobile devices.

The main feature is cross-platform text chat. Users can send direct messages, create group chats, and access message history wherever they log in. Conversations sync automatically, making it easier to switch between mobile and desktop without losing context.

The app also includes Epic Authenticator, which supports two-factor authentication. By adding an extra verification step during login, the feature helps reduce the risk of unauthorized access, an issue that has grown as gaming accounts store purchases, in-game items, and personal data. The Epic Games app is now available worldwide on Android via Google Play and on the Apple App Store.

Epic Games Store mobile app on Android finally gets the same chat features

Alongside the new app launch, Epic Games has updated the Epic Games Store mobile app on Android to include cross-platform text chat. This brings Android users in line with iOS, where the feature rolled out in December.

The store app continues to function as Epic’s mobile marketplace, allowing users to browse, purchase, download, and play games and apps. It also supports Epic Authenticator, giving players the option to manage purchases, conversations, and account security from their phones. Availability remains split by platform. On iOS, the Epic Games Store mobile app is limited to users in the European Union. On Android, it is available worldwide but must be downloaded directly from the Epic Games website rather than Google Play.

Why this low-key Android launch matters more than it seems

For many players, especially younger and mobile-first users, smartphones are always within reach. By separating chat and security into a lightweight app, Epic Games reduces friction without forcing users into a full storefront experience.

The move reflects a wider shift in the gaming industry where communication, identity, and security are treated as essential features. As Epic continues to align its services across devices, mobile phones are becoming the central hub for staying connected, even when players are away from their consoles or PCs.

