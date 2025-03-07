Epic Games Store Unveils March 2025’s Free Games – Grab Them Now!

Epic Games Store continues its tradition of weekly giveaways, announcing Mortal Shell will be free on the Epic Games Store with World of Warships DLC for the next week, from March 13 16:00 UTC to March 20 16:00 UTC.

Free Game for This Week: Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Until then, get Them’s Fights Herd. Well, the title refers to an indie fighting game with hand-drawn animation and combat. It was free from March 6, 16:00 UTC, to March 13, 15:59 UTC. You’d typically have to pay $19.99 for it, but according to most reports, it’s praised for its cast of characters and combat.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Mortal Shell: A Souls-like Challenge for Free

Mortal Shell—Free: A New Challenge With Souls-Like Action RPG Mortal Shell Disponibile Gratuito. Mortal Shell is an action RPG developed by Cold Symmetry, heavily inspired by the Dark Souls series. This is a punishing combat system, where you’re managing stamina and a ton of cryptic storytelling.

While combat mechanics and atmosphere are the main focus, the game got mixed reviews because of unfocused level design and limited weapon variety, with Steam rating it "Mixed" on over 7,000 reviews.

Key Features of Mortal Shell

Make sure you time it right, or you’ll hit a wall of character failure;

Limited stamina management;

Four unique oiled shells, each one with its abilities and features;

A story where dialog with NPCs is integrated into the world exploration;

A little bit of weapon variety;

Different moves and abilities for each one.

World of Warships DLC: Exclusive Free Content

In addition to Mortal Shell, Epic Games Store is giving away a limited-time DLC pack for World of Warships. It is available from the 13th to the 20th of March and contains game resources, including the Tier IV cruiser, Yūbari. The contents of the free World of Warships DLC are:

✔ Yūbari, Japanese Tier IV cruiser

✔ 1 Japanese Commander with 3 skill points

✔ 1 port slot

✔ 44,444 Elite Commander XP

✔ 444,444 Credits

✔ 4 Common Bonuses containers

✔ 4 epic permanent camouflages

✔ 4 More Signals containers Epic Games Store is giving away stuff.

Image From Epic Game Store

How to Claim the Free Games

To Get the Free Games To get Them's Fightin' Herds, Mortal Shell, and the World of Warships DLC, you need to grab them from the Epic Games Store during their respective free periods:

Sign in to your account on the Epic Games site. Go into the Free Games section. Free Games Click on "Get" on the game you selected. Complete checkout (there is no charge).h Click On Place Order Download and play!

This week we've got a fighting game and then a Souls-like RPG in the next. More freebies are coming!

