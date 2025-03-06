Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for March 2025-Latest Cheat Codes

Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an open world that lets you drive the bike of your dreams on challenging roads and terrains. It is an action-oriented driving game, which is developed by Rohit Gaming Studios, and the game guarantees expansive open-world exploration. The game can be downloaded for free for your Android device from the Google Play Store and the game is popular because of its updated cheat codes. Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat codes allow the players to access and explore the full features of the game. You can also play the game on your PC with the BlueStacks 5 emulator download.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay

Indian Bikes Driving 3D lets you pick up the bike of your choice including bikes form popular brands like Bugatti, and complete some missions to earn money in order to expand your garage. The game lets you choose from the three available tracks: off road, water-surfer and galaxy. So, you have three different tracks for your bike: city roads, water, and the galaxy. The tracks are tough and interesting, and they have loads of obstacles like rivers, mountains and other hurdles. Also, you can drive on the roads of your choice. If you don’t feel like driving then you can get yourself engaged in mugging people, use various kinds of weapons, throw away sticky bombs, and with all this you can make an attempt at conquering the neighbourhood the way you like.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Latest Cheat Codes for March 2025- Latest Cheat Codes

Cheat Code Reward Spino 52 Rickshaw 8370 GTR 3005 Thar 9191 T-rex 51 Velociraptor 50 Brachiosaurus 53

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Bikes Cheat Codes- Spawn a Bike

Cheat Code Reward 400 Zx10r 999 Yamaha Vmax 1210 KTM 777 Ducati Diavel 888 Yamaha FZ10 6000 Tron 5000 Pulsar 7000 New Hayabusa 7777 Duke 200 8888 Duke 1290 0000 Activa Scooty 6G 3000 Ninja Kawasaki H2R 9999 Royal Enfield Bullet 5555 Ghost Rider Bike 1211 Hero Splendor 0015 Yamaha R15 9000 Hero Splendor 2222 ATV 666 Benelli TNT 4215 KTM Duke 5555 Ghost Raider 4050 TVS Apache

Indian Bikes Driving Car Cheat Codes- Spawn a Car

Cheat Code Reward 6677 JCB 3100 Mahindra Bolero 9191 Mahindra Thar 8880 Hummar Car 2244 Toyota Supra 4040 Tank 8123 Ford Mustang 2020 Ford Endeavour 8811 Ferrari 01212 Truck (along with trailer) 1212 Truck 300 Tarzen 606 Fire Truck 4000 Porsche 2000 Rolls Royce 444 Scorpio S11 1000 Toyato Fortuner 4444 Bugatti Chiron 900 Koeigness 800 Bugatti v2 3333 Lamborghini 3005 GTR 700 Lamborghini v2 500 Audi 9090 Thar Modified

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Airplane Cheat Codes- Spawn an Aircraft

Cheat Code Reward 8000 Helicopter 555 Aeroplane

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Miscellaneous Cheat Codes- Improve Your Character’s Abilities

Cheat Code Reward 1215 Super Jump 1112 Slow motion 00 Fuel Tank 1216 Ultra super jump 9129 Infinity health 600 Add dog 200 Add bag 002 Tattoo skin 1120 Skyfall 7112 Moon Gravity 12345 Add more NPCs 9 Use for night mode 320 Jet Pack 330 Jet Pack Mini 1111 Use Cycle 0 + Car cheat codes Monster Truck 2030 Zombie

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Weapon Cheat Codes

Cheat Code Reward 800 Spawn AK-47 801 Spawn M4A1 802 Spawn Shotgun 803 Spawn Rocket Launcher 804 Spawn Sniper Rifle 805 Spawn Desert Eagle 806 Spawn Grenade 807 Spawn Molotov Cocktail 808 Spawn Fire Extinguisher 809 Spawn Knife 810 Spawn Flame Thrower 811 Spawn Bat 812 Spawn RPG 813 Spawn Uzi 814 Spawn Chainsaw 815 Spawn Crowbar 816 Spawn Crossbow 817 Spawn Machete 818 Spawn Pistol 819 Spawn Mini Gun 820 Spawn Harpoon 821 Spawn Electric Baton 822 Spawn Baseball Bat 823 Spawn Flashbang 824 Spawn Laser Gun 825 Spawn Plasma Gun 826 Spawn Smoke Grenade 827 Spawn AK-74M 828 Spawn Handgun 829 Spawn M1911 830 Spawn Submachine Gun 831 Spawn Shockwave Blaster 832 Spawn Battle Axe 833 Spawn Taser 834 Spawn Molotov Grenade 835 Spawn Chemical Grenade 836 Spawn Toxic Gas 837 Spawn Flame Pistol 838 Spawn Shuriken 839 Spawn Heavy Machine Gun 840 Spawn Gatling Gun 841 Spawn Grenade Launcher 842 Spawn Dagger 843 Spawn Fire Axe 844 Spawn Plasma Cannon 845 Spawn M-16 846 Spawn Mortar 847 Spawn Smoke Grenade Launcher 848 Spawn Rocket Pod 849 Spawn Flamethrower 850 Spawn C4 Explosive

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Vehicle Customization Cheat Codes

Cheat Code Reward 900 Change Bike Color to Red 901 Change Bike Color to Blue 902 Change Car Color to Green 903 Change Car Color to Yellow 904 Activate Custom Wheels 905 Change Bike Exhaust Sound 906 Increase Bike Speed 907 Increase Car Speed 908 Add Neon Lights to Car 909 Add Nitrous Boost to Bike 910 Change Car Rims to Chrome 911 Add Custom Spoiler to Bike 912 Install Custom Tires 913 Add Engine Upgrade to Bike 914 Custom Paint Job for Bike 915 Add Turbo to Car 916 Install Off-road Tires 917 Add Supercharger to Car 918 Remove Limiters on Car 919 Change Car Interior Style 920 Add Bumper to Car 921 Install New Body Kit 922 Customize Bike Frame 923 Upgrade Car Suspension 924 Add Side Mirrors to Bike 925 Add Full Underbody Kit 926 Add Custom Dashboard 927 Lower Car Height 928 Activate Custom Engine Sound 929 Add Custom Exhaust Pipe 930 Change Car Grill Style 931 Add Custom Headlights 932 Add Custom Taillights 933 Install Hydraulics on Bike 934 Add Racing Seats to Car 935 Add Custom Paint to Bike 936 Activate Vehicle Glow Effect 937 Change Motorcycle Handlebars 938 Activate Custom Horn Sound 939 Change Bike Foot Pegs 940 Install Racing Roll Cage 941 Activate Super Suspension 942 Add Custom Speedometer 943 Change Car Wheel Size 944 Install Chrome Exhaust Pipes 945 Add Cool Bike Sticker 946 Customize Bike Handle Grip 947 Add LED Lights to Car 948 Upgrade Car Tires to Racing 949 Change Car Wheel Design 950 Add Racing Spoilers to Bike

How to Use the Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes?

Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your device.

Look out for a button with the phone icon in the bottom left of the screen.

Now, click on the phone icon button to see the phone menu.

Now, select the one with the handset (the one with the green color in the middle)

This action will take you to a screen where the contact list will appear, and on the bottom left you will see an icon with 9 orange circles.

Click on the icons with circles, and this will finally open the interface with the number entry.

Now, you can enter the cheat codes given above and get the reward given against the cheat code.

FAQ

What to do if your Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Code doesn’t work?

If your cheat code is not working, then recheck the code you have entered. If the code is right and not working, then it might have been removed from the game.

Is using cheat codes legal in the game?

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat codes are published by the developer, so it is perfectly legal to use these cheat codes in the game.

Can I play Indian Bikes Driving 3D on PC for free?

Yes, you can play the game for free on your PC with the help of BlueStacks 5 emulator download.

