Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for March 2025-Latest Cheat Codes

The game can be downloaded for free for your Android device from the Google Play Store and the game is popular because of its updated cheat codes. Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat codes allow the players to access and explore the full features of the game.

Neha Joshi
Indian Bikes Driving 3D

Indian Bikes Driving 3D

Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an open world that lets you drive the bike of your dreams on challenging roads and terrains. It is an action-oriented driving game, which is developed by Rohit Gaming Studios, and the game guarantees expansive open-world exploration. The game can be downloaded for free for your Android device from the Google Play Store and the game is popular because of its updated cheat codes. Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat codes allow the players to access and explore the full features of the game. You can also play the game on your PC with the BlueStacks 5 emulator download.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay

Indian Bikes Driving 3D lets you pick up the bike of your choice including bikes form popular brands like Bugatti, and complete some missions to earn money in order to expand your garage. The game lets you choose from the three available tracks: off road, water-surfer and galaxy. So, you have three different tracks for your bike: city roads, water, and the galaxy. The tracks are tough and interesting, and they have loads of obstacles like rivers, mountains and other hurdles. Also, you can drive on the roads of your choice. If you don’t feel like driving then you can get yourself engaged in mugging people, use various kinds of weapons, throw away sticky bombs, and with all this you can make an attempt at conquering the neighbourhood the way you like.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Latest Cheat Codes for March 2025- Latest Cheat Codes

Cheat Code

Reward

Spino

52

Rickshaw

8370

GTR

3005

Thar

9191

T-rex

51

Velociraptor

50

Brachiosaurus

53

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Bikes Cheat Codes- Spawn a Bike

Cheat Code

Reward

400

Zx10r

999

Yamaha Vmax

1210

KTM

777

Ducati Diavel

888

Yamaha FZ10

6000

Tron

5000

Pulsar

7000

New Hayabusa

7777

Duke 200

8888

Duke 1290

0000

Activa Scooty 6G

3000

Ninja Kawasaki H2R

9999

Royal Enfield Bullet

5555

Ghost Rider Bike

 1211

Hero Splendor

0015

Yamaha R15

9000

Hero Splendor

2222

ATV

666

Benelli TNT

4215

KTM Duke

5555

Ghost Raider

4050

TVS Apache
Indian Bikes Driving Car Cheat Codes- Spawn a Car

Cheat Code

Reward

6677

JCB

3100

Mahindra Bolero

9191

Mahindra Thar

8880

Hummar Car

2244

Toyota Supra

4040

Tank

8123

Ford Mustang

2020

Ford Endeavour

8811

Ferrari

01212

Truck (along with trailer)

1212

Truck

300

Tarzen

606

Fire Truck

4000

Porsche

2000

Rolls Royce

444

Scorpio S11

1000

Toyato Fortuner

4444

Bugatti Chiron

900

Koeigness

800

Bugatti v2

3333

Lamborghini

3005

GTR

700

Lamborghini v2

500

Audi

9090

Thar Modified

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Airplane Cheat Codes- Spawn an Aircraft

Cheat Code

Reward

8000

Helicopter

555

Aeroplane

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Miscellaneous Cheat Codes- Improve Your Character’s Abilities

Cheat Code

Reward

1215

Super Jump

1112

Slow motion

00

Fuel Tank

1216

Ultra super jump

9129

Infinity health

600

Add dog

200

Add bag

002

Tattoo skin

1120

Skyfall

7112

Moon Gravity

12345

Add more NPCs

9

Use for night mode

320

Jet Pack

330

Jet Pack Mini

1111

Use Cycle

0 + Car cheat codes

Monster Truck

2030

Zombie
 Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Weapon Cheat Codes

Cheat Code

Reward

800

Spawn AK-47

801

Spawn M4A1

802

Spawn Shotgun

803

Spawn Rocket Launcher

804

Spawn Sniper Rifle

805

Spawn Desert Eagle

806

Spawn Grenade

807

Spawn Molotov Cocktail

808

Spawn Fire Extinguisher

809

Spawn Knife

810

Spawn Flame Thrower

811

Spawn Bat

812

Spawn RPG

813

Spawn Uzi

814

Spawn Chainsaw

815

Spawn Crowbar

816

Spawn Crossbow

817

Spawn Machete

818

Spawn Pistol

819

Spawn Mini Gun

820

Spawn Harpoon

821

Spawn Electric Baton

822

Spawn Baseball Bat

823

Spawn Flashbang

824

Spawn Laser Gun

825

Spawn Plasma Gun

826

Spawn Smoke Grenade

827

Spawn AK-74M

828

Spawn Handgun

829

Spawn M1911

830

Spawn Submachine Gun

831

Spawn Shockwave Blaster

832

Spawn Battle Axe

833

Spawn Taser

834

Spawn Molotov Grenade

835

Spawn Chemical Grenade

836

Spawn Toxic Gas

837

Spawn Flame Pistol

838

Spawn Shuriken

839

Spawn Heavy Machine Gun

840

Spawn Gatling Gun

841

Spawn Grenade Launcher

842

Spawn Dagger

843

Spawn Fire Axe

844

Spawn Plasma Cannon

845

Spawn M-16

846

Spawn Mortar

847

Spawn Smoke Grenade Launcher

848

Spawn Rocket Pod

849

Spawn Flamethrower

850

Spawn C4 Explosive

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Vehicle Customization Cheat Codes

Cheat Code

Reward

900

Change Bike Color to Red

901

Change Bike Color to Blue

902

Change Car Color to Green

903

Change Car Color to Yellow

904

Activate Custom Wheels

905

Change Bike Exhaust Sound

906

Increase Bike Speed

907

Increase Car Speed

908

Add Neon Lights to Car

909

Add Nitrous Boost to Bike

910

Change Car Rims to Chrome

911

Add Custom Spoiler to Bike

912

Install Custom Tires

913

Add Engine Upgrade to Bike

914

Custom Paint Job for Bike

915

Add Turbo to Car

916

Install Off-road Tires

917

Add Supercharger to Car

918

Remove Limiters on Car

919

Change Car Interior Style

920

Add Bumper to Car

921

Install New Body Kit

922

Customize Bike Frame

923

Upgrade Car Suspension

924

Add Side Mirrors to Bike

925

Add Full Underbody Kit

926

Add Custom Dashboard

927

Lower Car Height

928

Activate Custom Engine Sound

929

Add Custom Exhaust Pipe

930

Change Car Grill Style

931

Add Custom Headlights

932

Add Custom Taillights

933

Install Hydraulics on Bike

934

Add Racing Seats to Car

935

Add Custom Paint to Bike

936

Activate Vehicle Glow Effect

937

Change Motorcycle Handlebars

938

Activate Custom Horn Sound

939

Change Bike Foot Pegs

940

Install Racing Roll Cage

941

Activate Super Suspension

942

Add Custom Speedometer

943

Change Car Wheel Size

944

Install Chrome Exhaust Pipes

945

Add Cool Bike Sticker

946

Customize Bike Handle Grip

947

Add LED Lights to Car

948

Upgrade Car Tires to Racing

949

Change Car Wheel Design

950

Add Racing Spoilers to Bike

How to Use the Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes?

  • Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your device.
  • Look out for a button with the phone icon in the bottom left of the screen.
  • Now, click on the phone icon button to see the phone menu.
  • Now, select the one with the handset (the one with the green color in the middle)
  • This action will take you to a screen where the contact list will appear, and on the bottom left you will see an icon with 9 orange circles.
  • Click on the icons with circles, and this will finally open the interface with the number entry.
  • Now, you can enter the cheat codes given above and get the reward given against the cheat code.
FAQ

What to do if your Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Code doesn’t work?

If your cheat code is not working, then recheck the code you have entered. If the code is right and not working, then it might have been removed from the game.

Is using cheat codes legal in the game?

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat codes are published by the developer, so it is perfectly legal to use these cheat codes in the game.

Can I play Indian Bikes Driving 3D on PC for free?

Yes, you can play the game for free on your PC with the help of BlueStacks 5 emulator download.

