Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for March 2025-Latest Cheat Codes

Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an open world that lets you drive the bike of your dreams on challenging roads and terrains. It is an action-oriented driving game, which is developed by Rohit Gaming Studios, and the game guarantees expansive open-world exploration. The game can be downloaded for free for your Android device from the Google Play Store and the game is popular because of its updated cheat codes. Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat codes allow the players to access and explore the full features of the game. You can also play the game on your PC with the BlueStacks 5 emulator download.
Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay
Indian Bikes Driving 3D lets you pick up the bike of your choice including bikes form popular brands like Bugatti, and complete some missions to earn money in order to expand your garage. The game lets you choose from the three available tracks: off road, water-surfer and galaxy. So, you have three different tracks for your bike: city roads, water, and the galaxy. The tracks are tough and interesting, and they have loads of obstacles like rivers, mountains and other hurdles. Also, you can drive on the roads of your choice. If you don’t feel like driving then you can get yourself engaged in mugging people, use various kinds of weapons, throw away sticky bombs, and with all this you can make an attempt at conquering the neighbourhood the way you like.
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Latest Cheat Codes for March 2025- Latest Cheat Codes
|
Cheat Code
|
Reward
|
Spino
|
52
|
Rickshaw
|
8370
|
GTR
|
3005
|
Thar
|
9191
|
T-rex
|
51
|
Velociraptor
|
50
|
Brachiosaurus
|
53
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Bikes Cheat Codes- Spawn a Bike
|
Cheat Code
|
Reward
|
400
|
Zx10r
|
999
|
Yamaha Vmax
|
1210
|
KTM
|
777
|
Ducati Diavel
|
888
|
Yamaha FZ10
|
6000
|
Tron
|
5000
|
Pulsar
|
7000
|
New Hayabusa
|
7777
|
Duke 200
|
8888
|
Duke 1290
|
0000
|
Activa Scooty 6G
|
3000
|
Ninja Kawasaki H2R
|
9999
|
Royal Enfield Bullet
|
5555
|
Ghost Rider Bike
|
1211
|
Hero Splendor
|
0015
|
Yamaha R15
|
9000
|
Hero Splendor
|
2222
|
ATV
|
666
|
Benelli TNT
|
4215
|
KTM Duke
|
5555
|
Ghost Raider
|
4050
|
TVS Apache
Indian Bikes Driving Car Cheat Codes- Spawn a Car
|
Cheat Code
|
Reward
|
6677
|
JCB
|
3100
|
Mahindra Bolero
|
9191
|
Mahindra Thar
|
8880
|
Hummar Car
|
2244
|
Toyota Supra
|
4040
|
Tank
|
8123
|
Ford Mustang
|
2020
|
Ford Endeavour
|
8811
|
Ferrari
|
01212
|
Truck (along with trailer)
|
1212
|
Truck
|
300
|
Tarzen
|
606
|
Fire Truck
|
4000
|
Porsche
|
2000
|
Rolls Royce
|
444
|
Scorpio S11
|
1000
|
Toyato Fortuner
|
4444
|
Bugatti Chiron
|
900
|
Koeigness
|
800
|
Bugatti v2
|
3333
|
Lamborghini
|
3005
|
GTR
|
700
|
Lamborghini v2
|
500
|
Audi
|
9090
|
Thar Modified
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Airplane Cheat Codes- Spawn an Aircraft
|
Cheat Code
|
Reward
|
8000
|
Helicopter
|
555
|
Aeroplane
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Miscellaneous Cheat Codes- Improve Your Character’s Abilities
|
Cheat Code
|
Reward
|
1215
|
Super Jump
|
1112
|
Slow motion
|
00
|
Fuel Tank
|
1216
|
Ultra super jump
|
9129
|
Infinity health
|
600
|
Add dog
|
200
|
Add bag
|
002
|
Tattoo skin
|
1120
|
Skyfall
|
7112
|
Moon Gravity
|
12345
|
Add more NPCs
|
9
|
Use for night mode
|
320
|
Jet Pack
|
330
|
Jet Pack Mini
|
1111
|
Use Cycle
|
0 + Car cheat codes
|
Monster Truck
|
2030
|
Zombie
Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Weapon Cheat Codes
|
Cheat Code
|
Reward
|
800
|
Spawn AK-47
|
801
|
Spawn M4A1
|
802
|
Spawn Shotgun
|
803
|
Spawn Rocket Launcher
|
804
|
Spawn Sniper Rifle
|
805
|
Spawn Desert Eagle
|
806
|
Spawn Grenade
|
807
|
Spawn Molotov Cocktail
|
808
|
Spawn Fire Extinguisher
|
809
|
Spawn Knife
|
810
|
Spawn Flame Thrower
|
811
|
Spawn Bat
|
812
|
Spawn RPG
|
813
|
Spawn Uzi
|
814
|
Spawn Chainsaw
|
815
|
Spawn Crowbar
|
816
|
Spawn Crossbow
|
817
|
Spawn Machete
|
818
|
Spawn Pistol
|
819
|
Spawn Mini Gun
|
820
|
Spawn Harpoon
|
821
|
Spawn Electric Baton
|
822
|
Spawn Baseball Bat
|
823
|
Spawn Flashbang
|
824
|
Spawn Laser Gun
|
825
|
Spawn Plasma Gun
|
826
|
Spawn Smoke Grenade
|
827
|
Spawn AK-74M
|
828
|
Spawn Handgun
|
829
|
Spawn M1911
|
830
|
Spawn Submachine Gun
|
831
|
Spawn Shockwave Blaster
|
832
|
Spawn Battle Axe
|
833
|
Spawn Taser
|
834
|
Spawn Molotov Grenade
|
835
|
Spawn Chemical Grenade
|
836
|
Spawn Toxic Gas
|
837
|
Spawn Flame Pistol
|
838
|
Spawn Shuriken
|
839
|
Spawn Heavy Machine Gun
|
840
|
Spawn Gatling Gun
|
841
|
Spawn Grenade Launcher
|
842
|
Spawn Dagger
|
843
|
Spawn Fire Axe
|
844
|
Spawn Plasma Cannon
|
845
|
Spawn M-16
|
846
|
Spawn Mortar
|
847
|
Spawn Smoke Grenade Launcher
|
848
|
Spawn Rocket Pod
|
849
|
Spawn Flamethrower
|
850
|
Spawn C4 Explosive
Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Vehicle Customization Cheat Codes
|
Cheat Code
|
Reward
|
900
|
Change Bike Color to Red
|
901
|
Change Bike Color to Blue
|
902
|
Change Car Color to Green
|
903
|
Change Car Color to Yellow
|
904
|
Activate Custom Wheels
|
905
|
Change Bike Exhaust Sound
|
906
|
Increase Bike Speed
|
907
|
Increase Car Speed
|
908
|
Add Neon Lights to Car
|
909
|
Add Nitrous Boost to Bike
|
910
|
Change Car Rims to Chrome
|
911
|
Add Custom Spoiler to Bike
|
912
|
Install Custom Tires
|
913
|
Add Engine Upgrade to Bike
|
914
|
Custom Paint Job for Bike
|
915
|
Add Turbo to Car
|
916
|
Install Off-road Tires
|
917
|
Add Supercharger to Car
|
918
|
Remove Limiters on Car
|
919
|
Change Car Interior Style
|
920
|
Add Bumper to Car
|
921
|
Install New Body Kit
|
922
|
Customize Bike Frame
|
923
|
Upgrade Car Suspension
|
924
|
Add Side Mirrors to Bike
|
925
|
Add Full Underbody Kit
|
926
|
Add Custom Dashboard
|
927
|
Lower Car Height
|
928
|
Activate Custom Engine Sound
|
929
|
Add Custom Exhaust Pipe
|
930
|
Change Car Grill Style
|
931
|
Add Custom Headlights
|
932
|
Add Custom Taillights
|
933
|
Install Hydraulics on Bike
|
934
|
Add Racing Seats to Car
|
935
|
Add Custom Paint to Bike
|
936
|
Activate Vehicle Glow Effect
|
937
|
Change Motorcycle Handlebars
|
938
|
Activate Custom Horn Sound
|
939
|
Change Bike Foot Pegs
|
940
|
Install Racing Roll Cage
|
941
|
Activate Super Suspension
|
942
|
Add Custom Speedometer
|
943
|
Change Car Wheel Size
|
944
|
Install Chrome Exhaust Pipes
|
945
|
Add Cool Bike Sticker
|
946
|
Customize Bike Handle Grip
|
947
|
Add LED Lights to Car
|
948
|
Upgrade Car Tires to Racing
|
949
|
Change Car Wheel Design
|
950
|
Add Racing Spoilers to Bike
How to Use the Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes?
- Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your device.
- Look out for a button with the phone icon in the bottom left of the screen.
- Now, click on the phone icon button to see the phone menu.
- Now, select the one with the handset (the one with the green color in the middle)
- This action will take you to a screen where the contact list will appear, and on the bottom left you will see an icon with 9 orange circles.
- Click on the icons with circles, and this will finally open the interface with the number entry.
- Now, you can enter the cheat codes given above and get the reward given against the cheat code.
FAQ
What to do if your Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Code doesn’t work?
If your cheat code is not working, then recheck the code you have entered. If the code is right and not working, then it might have been removed from the game.
Is using cheat codes legal in the game?
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat codes are published by the developer, so it is perfectly legal to use these cheat codes in the game.
Can I play Indian Bikes Driving 3D on PC for free?
Yes, you can play the game for free on your PC with the help of BlueStacks 5 emulator download.
