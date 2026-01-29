February PS Plus Games 2026- Undisputed, Sub Nautica, Ace Combat 7 and More

PlayStation Plus February 2026 lineup for monthly games has been revealed and this time Sony has managed to get some popular games on the platform. The new lineup for February 2026 PS Plus games includes Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. All these titles will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday February 3 until Monday March 2. PlayStation Plus members have until Monday February 2 to add Need For Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper to their game library

Advertisment

Undisputed- PS5

Get into the ring with Undisputed, the most realistic boxing game yet. With stunning visuals, intense action, and over 70 licensed fighters, you’ll have complete control to showcase your skills. Each boxer comes with 50 unique attributes and traits, making every style and matchup feel different. Start your journey in small amateur tournaments and fight your way up to the ultimate title of Undisputed Champion in Career Mode. You can even create your own fighter, customizing everything from body type and tattoos to shorts and gloves.

Subnautica: Below Zero- PS4 and PS5

In this survival-action game, you get to dive into a freezing adventure on Planet 4546B’s arctic region. With only basic gear and your survival skills, you’re on a mission to uncover what happened to your sister. Below Zero introduces brand-new areas to explore, study, and survive. Build shelters, gather resources, and craft tools to withstand the harsh cold. But stay alert—some of the creatures you’ll meet aren’t so friendly.

Ultros- PS4 and PS5

Ultros is a sci-fi adventure with a bold, colorful art style by El Huervo (known for Hotline Miami) and a dreamy soundtrack by Ratvader (Oscar Rydelius). You’ll face intense, close-up battles against strange cosmic creatures, but the game also balances that action with peaceful moments of growing plants and caring for the environment inside The Sarcophagus. Nurturing the greenery opens up hidden paths and new discoveries. The game uses a unique loop system that lets you restart at key points in the story, giving you chances to uncover secrets, explore new areas, and gain abilities through a branching skill tree.

Advertisment

Ace Combat: Skies Unknown- PS4

Strap yourself into the cockpit of some of the world’s most formidable fighter planes and skim through the clouds engaging in daring aerial stunts and nerve-shredding tactical dogfights. In Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, you take on the role of an Ace – an elite fighter pilot tasked with patrolling the most open and intimidating space on Earth: the sky. Choose from an array of authentic modern and futuristic aircraft and load them up with an arsenal of cutting-edge super weapons as unfolding events drive you into ever more dangerous aerial face-offs.

Also Read:

God of War 3 Iso Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android

God of War 2 ISO Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android

Advertisment

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for January 29 to February 4, 2026-Three New Odd Jobs

How to Play GTA 5 and GTA 5 Online for Free on Your Browser?