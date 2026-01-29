Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for January 29 to February 4, 2026-Three New Odd Jobs

GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week January 29 to February 4, 2026, and the update brings three new odd jobs; Firefighter, Forklift Operator and Paper Route.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week January 29 to February 4, 2026, and the update brings three new odd jobs; Firefighter, Forklift Operator and Paper Route. The update also brings a new, exciting weekly challenge where you can win Pizza This Tee for free along with GTA$300,000. Odd Jobs pay double through February 4, with a tripled Weekly Challenge payout and the Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar Shirt returning. Cocaine Production speed and Community Race Series prize pools are also doubled.

Next week brings the Deadline Duet Adversary Mode and the Pfister Astrale (Sports Classic) for an explosive Valentine's Day. Recent updates also add bug fixes and improved Wanted Level Options in the Mission Creator.

GTA Online Weekly Update New Odd Jobs

  • Firefighter, Forklift Operator & Paper Route
  • Complete 5 different Odd Jobs to receive the Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar Shirt within 72 hours

Weekly Challenge for the New GTA Online Update

  • Complete 5 Pizza Deliveries to receive the Pizza This Tee and GTA$300,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • New Odd Jobs: Firefighter, Forklift Operator and Paper Route
  • Existing Odd Jobs: Taxi Work (GTA$ only), Pizza Delivery, QuickiePharm and Safeguard
  • RC Time Trials
  • Featured Series: Issi Classic Races
  • Community Race Series

Get 2X GTA$

  • Existing Odd Job: Taxi Work

2X Production Speed

  • Cocaine

Discounts (100% Free)

  • Pegassi Pizza Boy

Discounts (100% Free)

  • Cocaine Lockup Properties including Upgrades

Discounts (30% off)

  • Blimp
  • Brute Bobcat Security Stockade
  • Brute Stockade
  • Buckingham Shamal
  • Canis Freecrawler
  • Declasse Hotring Sabre
  • Dinka Veto Modern
  • Grotti Cheetah
  • MTL Dune
  • MTL Fire Truck
  • Nagasaki Outlaw
  • Pegassi Zorrusso
  • Übermacht Sentinel Classic
  • Vapid Taxi

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 50% Off: Service Carbine
  • 30% Off GTA+ Members: Military Rifle

FIB Priority File

  • The Brute Force File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Podium Robbery: Grotti Stinger TT (Top Tier)
  • The Duggan Robbery: Declasse Drift Yosemite (Standard Tier)
  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Canis Kamacho (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Declasse Tampa GT - Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Annis Hardy wrapped in the Taxi Import livery, Declasse Lifeguard, Karin 190z, Pegassi Pizza Boy & Übermacht Cypher with Drift Taxi livery
  • Luxury Autos: Progen Luiva & Vapid Uranus LozSpeed
  • Test Track: Benefactor Feltzer, BF Bifta & Lampadati Furore GT
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Karin Vivanite

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Down the Drain
  • Time Trial: Sawmill
  • HSW Time Trial: Del Perro Beach to Murietta Heights
