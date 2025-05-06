FIFA 25 PPSSPP Download-Now Play the Game on Your Android Device

FIFA 25 is popular football simulation game published by Electronic Arts, and it is also the second instalment in the EA Sports FC Series of games. The game was released on September 27, 2024 and it managed to grab the Game Award for Best Sports/ Racing game. The game was originally released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC. But now you can play the game on your Android device with the help of FIFA 25 PPSSPP file download. You just need to download the PPSSPP emulator from the Google Play Store for free, and this emulator will run the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File of the game on your device.

FIFA 25 PPSSPP Game Features

5v5 Rush

FIFA 25 PPSSPP game lets you dive into the 5v5 rush when you team up with your friends. A smaller squad gives you more time to focus on the ball and you also stay closer to the action with the new custom-designed communication tool.

FC IQ

FC IQ gives you better strategic control and helps you in taking your team to victory.

Football Ultimate Team

Select your favourite Player Item and team up with friends in 5v5 Rush matches, switch up your style of play with the click of a button by employing Manager Items, and find the perfect synergies between your Player Items based on specific Player Roles.

Manager and Player Career

FIFA 25 PPSSPP lets you rewrite the stories of past ICONs with today’s clubs in Player Career; and play an authentic Women’s Career experience using a club or player from the top five women’s leagues.

FIFA 25 PPSSPP- Gameplay

In FIFA 25 Team Tactics upgrades positioning at both ends of the pitch changes how every team plays based on their real-world style, making every match feel fresh and unique.

The game has 50 new player roles that create a new way every player thinks and behaves on the pitch, resulting in more authentic tactical intelligence and movement off the ball.

New real-time suggestions and D-Pad functionalities make in-game tactical decision-making more accessible and intuitive than ever, and new broadcast features allow you to better experience the changes as they take effect.

FC IQ is the new core tactical and positional system for EA Sports FC 25.

Steps to Download FIFA 25 PPSSPP games on Your Android Device

Click on the Download button of the FIFA 25 PSP ISO (Compressed ZIP File for Android)- Click Here

Now download and install the Zarchiver Pro APK 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here

Download and install the PPSSPP Gold Emulator from Google Play Store- Click Here

Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

Now, move the downloaded FIFA 25 compressed PSP Games ISO file to your SD card.

Extract the Zip file with the help of a zip application and customize the settings of your game.

Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator and locate the extracted game file ‘FIFA 25’ on your device.

Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your Android Device.

Check the Minimum System Requirements for Playing FIFA 23 on Your Android Device

Android Version- 7.0 or Above

7.0 or Above RAM- 2 GB Minimum

FAQ

Can FIFA 25 PPSSPP game be played on Android device?

FIFA 25 PPSSPP game can be played on your android device with the help of PPSSPP emulator download. PPSSPP emulator helps you to run the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File of the game on your Android device with ease.

Is FIFA 25 available for PC?

Yes, FIFA 25 is available for Windows PC.

FIFA 25 is an extremely popular football simulation game and the game can now be played on your Android device with the help of PPSSPP emulator. PPSSPP emulator can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and this emulator helps you to run the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File for the game with ease on your device.

