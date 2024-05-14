Free Fire MAX New Event Chicky Royale and Dragon Rider-XM8 Gun Skin

Free Fire Max has launched a new event for the Indian server, Chicky Royale and the event will run for two weeks in the game. Free Fire MAX social media handle says “Chicky Royale is here with the latest egg-citing items, including the Screaming Chicky XM8 gun skin, explosive Screaming Chicky grenade, and many more awesome items! Don't miss out on the cluck-tastic action!”

How to Use Diamonds to Make a Spin in the Chick Royale Event?

Free Fire MAX Chicky Royale will give the players access to various rewards and gun skins in the game. The event is purely luck based, and you need Free Fire Max diamonds to make the required number of spins in order to get the rewards. One spin will cost you 15 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 150 diamonds.

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Chicky Royale Event

Grand Prize for the Event

· XM8- Screamy Chicken Skin

· Loot Box- Screamy Chicky

· Grenade- Screamy Chicky

Other Rewards

· Programmer’s Favorite (Yellow)

· Azure Dreams (Top)

· Bookie (Pants)

· Azure Dreams (Bottom)

· Sports Shoes (White)

· The Innocent Look

· Pan-King Cobra

· Juicy Apple Grenade Skin

· Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

· Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate

· Golden Roar (Groza + AC 80 Skin)

· Armor Crate

· Supply Crate

· Pocket Market

· Secret Clue Bounty Token

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Chicky Royale Event?

· Open Free Fire Max on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left-hand menu bar

· Click on ‘Chicky Royale’.

Free Fire MAX Dragon Rider Event

Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched another new event for the Indian server, Dragon Rider. The event will run for the next 15 days and the players can get access to rewards like e-Heartseeker bundle in the game.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Dragon Rider Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Click on Dragon Rider event.

· Here you will be asked to select one preferred item from each of the Grand and Bonus Prize pool for free.

· Select the items of your choice and click on ‘Next’.

· Now click on ‘Confirm’ to get the items of your choice.

· Once confirmed the items cannot be changed.

· Now, you can spin for the grand prize in the event. You will need 9 diamonds to make a spin and a maximum of 6 spins can be made to get the grand prize.

Grand Prizes for the Dragon Rider Event

· Cube Fragment- Collect 100 pieces to exchange them for a Magic Cube.

· Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate- Open to get a random gun skin (G36) from the Violet Fear. Magazine and Range has been increased and Reload Speed has been decreased for the G36 gun skin.

· Backpack- Iron Hero

· e- Heartseeker Bundle

· Gold Royale Voucher – The voucher is used in Luck Royale and it has to be used before 30th June, 2024.

· Luck Royale Voucher- The voucher can be used to spin for exciting prizes in various events.

Free Fire MAX is an immersive third-person survival shooter game that keeps the players engaged with the help of new events and the attractive rewards associated with them. Free Fire MAX new events Chicky Royale and Dragon Rider will give the players access to various premium rewards like the Screamy Chicky XM8 Gun Skin and Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate.

