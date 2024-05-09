Free Fire MAX Event 2024 - Play to Earn Gold with Summer Gold Drop

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new event for the Indian server ‘Summer Gold Drop’ which is a part of the Free Fire MAX Summer Event 2024. Free Fire MAX Summer Event comes with great rewards for the players and has been launched in four different formats: Summer Gold Royale, Summer Gold Drop, Summer Aftermatch Drop, and Summer Homework 1. Free Fire MAX Official social media handle says “Summer's heat ignites our calendars with sizzling events! Let's make every day count!”. Now, let’s take a deep dive into the Summer Events 2024 calendar for Free Fire MAX.

Advertisment

Summer Gold Royale

Summer Gold Royale will run from 6th May 2024 to 2nd June 2024, and the players have ample of time to earn different rewards. To access the rewards in the Summer Gold Royale, the players need to make spins with Free Fire MAX Gold and the rewards earned are based completely on the players luck while spinning in the game.

· The players will get 1 free gold royale spin per day in Summer Gold Royale, reset every 24 hours.

Advertisment

· After that the players will have to pay gold to spin once or ten times. 1 spin will cost you 1000 Free Fire MAX Gold and 11 spins will cost you 10000 Free Fire MAX Gold.

· Players get an extra spin after spinning 10 times in the event.

· Duplicates received by the players will be converted into tokens.

Advertisment

Rewards for Summer Gold Royale

· Summer Beaches (top) Female

· Hotshot (Male) Top

Advertisment

· Cool Activewear (SweatPants)

· Summer Beaches Bottom Female

· Loot Box Aqua

Advertisment

· Backpack- Mr. Shark

· Parachute- Captain Summer

· Skyboards- Sunshine Coconut

Advertisment

· Summer Beaches (Shoes) Female

· Summer Beaches (Hat) Female

· Modern Jazz Glasses

Advertisment

How to Access the Free Fire Summer Gold Royale Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left side bar.

· Click on Summer Gold Royale and spin to earn the rewards.

Summer Gold Drop

Summer Gold Drop will run for the Free Fire MAX Indian Server from 6th May 2024 to 2nd June 2024. Summer Gold Drop lets the players earn more gold by playing games. Here is how you can win gold in Free Fire MAX Summer Gold Drop:

· Play 1 match (BR, CS, LW) to earn 100 Free Fire MAX Gold.

· Play 2 matches (BR, CS, LW) to earn 200 Free Fire MAX Gold.

· Play 5 matches (BR, CS, LW) to earn 200 Free Fire MAX Gold.

· Play 8 matches (BR, CS, LW) to earn 500 Free Fire MAX Gold.

· Play 10 matches (BR, CS, LW) to earn 500 Free Fire MAX Gold.

· Play 12 matches (BR, CS, LW) to earn 500 Free Fire MAX Gold.

Free Fire MAX Summer Homework 1 Event

The event focuses on Summer Holidays, where the players need to eliminate enemies to win Diamond Ring Vouchers. The event will run from 6th May 2024- 12th May 2024 for the Indian server.

Free Fire MAX Summer Aftermatch Airdrop

Free Fire MAX Summer Aftermatch Airdrop event will run from 6th May to 2nd June for the Indian server.

Free Fire MAX events are regularly updated and this makes the gameplay more immersive for the players. Beat the heat with the Free Fire Max Summer Events and earn Free Fire MAX gold and other rewards in the game.

Also Read:

Free Fire Max Event – Mystery Shop Launches for May 2024 (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Might Release Soon-Gameplay Features Football (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download -Play GTA Editions and God of War PPSSPP Games on Android (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)