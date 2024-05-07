Free Fire Max Event – Mystery Shop Launches for May 2024

Free Fire MAX events and updates continuously work towards keeping the gameplay extremely immersive for the players. Recently, Free Fire Max has launched a new Mystery Shop Event for the month of May 2024, and this event is extremely popular among the players because it allows them to purchase collectibles at a discount of up to 90%. Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event is easy to access, as it works on the basis of a spin made by the players which gives them a random discount on the premium collectibles that can be purchased through the event. The random discount won by a player is applicable for the entire prize pool associated with the Mystery Shop Event. Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event May 2024, comes with two premium collectibles Turbo Racer Bundle (Male) and Velocity Racer Bundle (Female).

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event May 2024 Launch Date

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event was launched on 5th May 2024 for the Indian server, and will be available for the next 6 days. The players can try their luck through the event and purchase the available premium collections till the closure of the event at a random discount. Players can claim random discounts in the Free Fire Max Mystery Shop and there is a possibility for the players to switch back and forth between the prizes. To unlock the grand prize, the players need to make a few random purchases and once they have collected all the current prizes along with the grand prize, they will be automatically switched to other prize pool. The grand prize for the event is the Turbo Racer Bundle (Male) and the Velocity Racer Bundle (Female).

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to Events in the left-hand bar and click on Mystery Shop.

· Spin to get a random discount.

· Claim the Discount and Purchase items at a discount from the Mystery Shop.

Here is the List of the Prize Pool for the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event

· Turbo Racer Bundle (Men’s)

· Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate

· Shining Boot

· Rap Swag

· Gloo Wall-Hysteria

· Denim Shorts (Male)

· Mephisto

· Pirate’s Straw Hat

· Classic Jazz Jacket

· Backpack- Mythos Four

· Scythe- Astro Taunt

· BP 58 Token Crate

· Velocity Racer Bundle (Women’s)

· Sterling Conqueror (M1887) Token Crate

· MC Funk (top)

· Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate

· top scorer

· Long Pants (Black)

· Katana – Maroon Laser

· Bad Experience

· Engraved Moonlight Facepaint

· Glue Wall – Pink Wink

· Silver Boot

· BP S2 Token Crate

· Loot Box – Cobra Statue

· FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop event gives the players an opportunity to collect premium collectibles at a very high discounted price. The discounts that you get depend purely on your luck as the spin made by you directs you to a random discount percentage. The event allows the players to access all the prize items in the pool and also the grand prize for the Mystery Shop Event which includes Turbo Racer Bundle (Male) and the Velocity Racer Bundle (Female). So, have fun with the Mystery Shop Event May 2024 and collect all the premium prizes from the pool.

