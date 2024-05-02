Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 39 Launched- Get the New Plasma-X Gun

Free Fire MAX has launched the New BR Ranked Season 39 Event for the India server on May 1st 2024. The event will continue till the 7th of May 2024 and the players have limited time to grab all the rewards associated with the event. Free Fire MAX BR ranked season allows the players to level up their BR experience. BR Ranked rewards are updated every month and the next BR Ranked Season will launch in the month of July.

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 39 Release Date

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 39 was released on May 1st 2024 for the Indian server and will continue till the 7th of May 2024.

Rank Resets in Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 39

· Bronze 1 – 3 (1000 – 1299) to Bronze 1 (1000)

· Silver 1 – 2 (1300 – 1399) to Silver 1 (1310)

· Silver 2 – 3 (1400 – 1499) to Silver 2 (1410)

· Silver 3 – Gold 1 (1500 – 1599) to Silver 3 (1510)

· Gold 1 – 2 (1600 – 1724) to Silver 3 (1550)

· Gold 2 – 3 (1725 – 1849) to Silver 3 (1580)

· Gold 3 – 4 (1850 – 1974) to Gold 1 (1610)

· Gold 4 – Platinum 1 (1975 – 2099) to Gold 1 (1650)

· Platinum 1 – 2 (2100 – 2224) to Gold 1 (1680)

· Platinum 2 – 3 (2225 – 2349) to Gold 1 (1700)

· Platinum 3 – 4 (2350 – 2474) to Gold 2 (1750)

· Platinum 4 – Diamond 1 (2475 – 2599) to Gold 2 (1800)

· Diamond 1 – 2 (2600 – 2749) to Gold 3 (1860)

· Diamond 2 – 3 (2750 – 2899) to Gold 3 (1950)

· Diamond 3 – 4 (2900 – 3049) to Gold 4 (2000)

· Diamond 4 – Heroic (3050 – 3199) to Gold 4 (2050)

· Heroic (3200 – 3499) to Platinum 1 (2120)

· Heroic (3500 – 3999) will drop to Platinum 1 (2160)

· Elite Heroic (4000 – 4349) to Platinum 3 (2370)

· Elite Heroic (4350 – 4849) to Platinum 3 (2410)

· Elite Heroic (4850 – 5399) to Platinum 4 (2495)

· Elite Heroic – Master (5400 – 6499) to Platinum 4 (2530)

· Master (6500 – 7149) to Diamond 1 (2620)

· Master (7150 – 7699) to Diamond 1 (2670)

· Elite Master (7700 – 9099) to Diamond 2 (2780)

· Elite Master (9100 – 10799) to Diamond 3 (2920)

· Elite Master (10800 – 999999) to Diamond 3 (2970)

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 39 Highlights

Get the Game Changing Plasma-X Gun

· Available in Airdrops and Arsenals.

· With the Plasma-X gun, Higher the heat, the Higher the Damage and Fire Rate, and this makes it a complete game changer.

Get Dragon-Themed Items

· Grab stylish dragon sprinters as you climb up the levels.

· Grab Dragon Freeze in-game cosmetics.

Gameplay Changes

Play the New BR Ranked Season 39 with the Return of Cyber Mushrooms and New Grandmaster Icons.

The Instagram post for Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 39 says ‘Get ready to conquer the competition every step of the way!’, and this is the only way to get the rewards you want. So, dive into the new Free Fire MAX BR Ranked season and level up to grab all the rewards.

