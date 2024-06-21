Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 21st June 2024-Free Diamonds and OB45 CS Event Launch

Free Fire MAX diamonds are the in-game currency for the game Free Fire MAX and they can be used to win and grab exciting freebies like costumes, weapons, diamonds, gun skins and various other in-game items in the Free Fire MAX game for free. Garena publishes these redeem codes on a daily basis, but the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards.

Special Event in CS ‘Booyah with Nostalgic Weapons’- Launch Date and Details

Also, Free Fire MAX will launch the new special event in CS and the event will be called ‘Booyah with Nostalgic Weapons’. The event is a part of the Free Fire MAX OB45 Update and will be launched on 26th of June. The event will allow the players to battle in Mini Peak and elevate their game with Nostalgic weapons. The players will receive a special celebration ceremony when ‘Booyah’.

Free Fire MAX- The Game

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can either fight alone or you can form a squad of four with 3 other friends or players to win the game. You can use a variety of weapons like grenades and guns to fight and survive in the game. The rule for winning the game is extremely simple- To be the last player or the last team standing on the island.

Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 21st June 2024

· ZXCVB5NM6LK8JH7G

· Q2W3E4R5T6Y7SUIO

· PLKM8NJ7HB6VG5CF

· 2ASD3FG4HJ5KL6ZX

· POI8U7Y6T5R4E3WQ

· POI1US7Y6T5R4E3W

· LKJH7G6F5D4S3A2Q

· 6QW7ER8STY9UI0OP

· ZXCVB1NM2LK3JH4G

· POI7U6Y5T4R3E2WQ

· LKJH8G7F6D5S4A3Q

· 9ASD8FG7HJ6KL5ZX

· 1QW2ER3TY4SUI5OP

· ZXCV6BNM7LK8JH9G

· 4DF9E1C2A7B8H6JK

· L3M5P9SO8IU7Y2TR

· QW8ER5T6Y1U2IS9O

· N7B6VSC45X3Z8M9L

· Y6TH7U8I9O2P3SLK

· AS8DF6GH5JK7L9MN

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

· You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

· Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

· Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

· After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

· After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

FAQ

How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.

How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?

After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.

Free Fire MAX Redeem codes and the new upcoming CS event in OB45 update will definitely make the gameplay more immersive for the players. The players can redeem the codes and get the in-game rewards they want to customize their gaming experience.

