Free Fire MAX Update-Get Luminous Bunny Bundle in the Lucky Draw Event

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game that keeps the players engaged with the help of various events, upgrades and daily free rewards in the form of Free Fire Max Redeem Codes. These events work towards providing the players with an immersive gaming experience and the players eagerly look forward to any such new event on their respective server. Free Fire MAX Lucky Draw Web Event will be available for the Indian, Bangladesh, Singapore, European Union and Commonwealth of Independent States Servers from 18th June 2024 to the 30th June 2024. Free Fire MAX Lucky Draw Event comes with own set of exclusive rewards, and this makes it a ‘must participate’ event for all the Free Fire MAX fans. The event comes with the caption ‘No Relaunch’, so this definitely makes it a rare and exclusive event in the game. Also, Garena has been promoting this event as #AdminOutBunnyin on all the official social media channels and this has given a huge popularity to the event.
Free Fire MAX Lucky Draw Event Release Date
The players can try their luck in the event and earn all the exclusive rewards. The event will run from 18th of June to 30th June 2024 for the Indian server and this gives players enough time to earn the rewards they want in the game.
Eligibility for the Event
· Updated Free Fire MAX Game
· Players from India, Singapore, Bangladesh, and EU regions
Steps for Participating in the Lucky Draw Event
· The players need to log in daily into their Free Fire MAX account.
· To Access the Free Fire MAX Lucky Draw Event, you need to go to the ‘Events’ Section in the game.
· To participate in the event, you will need ‘Lucky Tokens’ and these lucky tokens can be collected by using Free Fire MAX diamonds to purchase them in the game. You will need 9 diamonds for purchasing 1 Lucky Token.
· Now, you can use your Lucky Tokens to spin the wheel on the events page. Every spin will give you an opportunity to earn an exclusive Bunny bundle.
· Only 500 bundles can be won every single day, so the players need to hurry up to grab the rewards they want.
· The draw will happen at 4 AM on a daily basis and the winners will be announced after the draw.
· Ticket Sales might be closed for a few minutes when the vault results are processing.
· Once you have claimed a reward, it will automatically be sent to your vault directly, but up to 10 minutes are needed for crediting the items. If you wish to win more exclusive and rare items them you must keep spinning, as it increases your chances of winning these exclusive rewards.
Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Lucky Draw Event
· Luminous Bunny Bundle (Male)
· Luminous Bunny Bundle (Female)
· Bunny Mastermind Bundle
· Bunny Headman Bundle
· Free Fire MAX Lucky Draw Luminous Bunny Event comes with exciting rewards for the players. The event will run for a limited time and till then the players can try their luck every day to win the rewards they want.
