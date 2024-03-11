Geometry Dash- Geometry Dash Download for PC for Free

Advertisment

If as a player you did enjoy playing Mario on your PC then Geometry Dash would certainly be a fascinating game for you as a gamer. Geometry dash is a rhythm based, action-packed platformer game that can be played easily on your PC. The game is full of action where the players are required to flip and jump their way through the spikey obstacles and dangerous passages. The game comes with various challenging levels that will push your jumping skills to a limit beyond your imagination. Geometry Dash is developed by RoboTop Games and the game belongs to the arcade genre of games. The game can be played either offline with Google Play Store or the full version of the game can be played online on the platform geometry.io. Geometry Dash is available on Google Play Store and its download for PC can be done with the help of BlueStacks emulator for Android, which allows you to play Android games on PC.

Geometry Dash- the Background and Gameplay

The name of the game is derived from two simple words- Geometry and Dash. Geometry refers to the geometric graphics like rectangle, square, or circle that make up the background, obstacles, effects and rewards in the game. The dash aspect refers to the space that is completely uncontrolled in the game. Even the protagonist of the game is a square shaped block that needs to be moved by the players through the obstacles.

The gameplay of the game Geometric Dash is simple, where the players are required to jump and fly their way through the Geometric Dash world. The game has rhythm-based action platforming and the players need to beat the addictive music to jump and fly over the obstacles. There are various levels in the game with their own unique soundtracks and difficulty levels. The game allows you to unlock new icons and customize your character, and you can also build and share your own levels using the level editor. The players can have fun while flying rockets, flipping gravity and doing much more in the game. If you need to sharpen your game skills before playing the game, you can use the practice session in the game. You need to challenge yourself to the new impossible in order to win excellent rewards and get the desired achievement. Geometry Dash game has a simple design, but the gameplay of the game is difficult. You need to use your strategic skills to overcome the obstacles in the game. Capability to make quick decisions and agility are the two important skills that are needed to play the game with expertise.

Steps for Geometric Dash Download for PC with BlueStacks

Geometric Dash is an Android game and is best played on your PC with the help of BlueStacks App Player support. BlueStacks is the only player that offers support for Android 11 as a gaming platform, and with BlueStacks you can play your favourite games on PC at 120 FPS.

· Download BlueStacks 5 on your PC by clicking on Download BlueStacks- Click Here

· Complete the Google sign-in process to access the Google PlayStore.

· Search for Geometric Dash in the upper right corner or Click Here

· Click on the ‘Install’ button on the screen to start installing the game on your PC.

· Once the game is installed open it by clicking on the game icon on the home screen. Here, go to the ‘Settings’ menu and adjust the graphics, controls, and other settings to customize your gaming experience.

· Once you have customized the settings you can start playing Geometry Dash on your PC with a keyboard, or mousepad or a controller.

Check the System Requirements for Playing Geometry Dash on PC

· OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

· Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

· RAM: Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM.

· HDD: 5GB of Free Disk Space.

· You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Steps for Geometry Dash Download for PC with Steam

· Go to your Steam account or open a new one for free.

· Install Steam Desktop Client on your PC.

· Search for the game Geometry Dash in the search bar in the upper-right corner in the Steam Store.

· Purchase the game from the Steam store for Rs.165 and the game will be added to your library.

· Go to your Steam Library and click on the game icon to download the game on your PC.

· Start playing the game.

Check the Minimum System Requirements for Playing Geometric Dash on PC with Steam Gaming Platform

· OS: Windows XP

· Processor: 2.0+ GHz

· Memory: 512 MB RAM

· Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 support

· Storage: 100 MB available space

How to Play Geometry Dash on PC?

· To leap or jump press the left mouse button or the ‘Spacebar’ key.

· Do not try to gather all the coins in the game, as it is not necessary. Instead focus on strategically jumping over the obstacles and moving ahead in the game.

· Keep yourself alert at all times, and be on the lookout for any kind of obstacles in the way.

Different Versions of the Game Geometry Dash

Geometry Dash game can be played on almost all the platforms including Android which can be done by directly installing the game from the Google Play store on your Android device. There are different versions of the game which can be played either on your Android device or PC with the play store. You can play these versions online also through the official website.

Geometry Lite- Click Here to Play it on Android with the Play Store or on PC with Google Play Games Beta. You can play the game online also on the website geometrydash.io.

Geometry Dash Sub-Zero- Click Here to Install the game on your Android device or play it online on the website geometrydash.io.

Geometry Dash Meltdown- Click Here to install the game on your Android device from the Google Play Store or play it online on geometrydash.io.

Geometry Dash and its different versions like Geometry Lite, Geometry Dash Sub-Zero, and Geometry Dash Meltdown are a good escape from the regular boredom. The gameplay of all the games is simple, but it is quite a challenge to match your pace with the speed of the game and the flow of the music.

