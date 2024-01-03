Grand Theft Auto 5 PC Requirements

GTA 5 is a well-known action-adventure game which belongs to the popular GTA series published by Rockstar games. The game can be played on various platforms, but if you love playing games on PC then you should know how to download GTA 5 on your PC and you should also check the GTA 5 System Requirements. The game comes with stunning visuals, amazing storyline, immersive gameplay and realistic action, and this makes it one of the best games that can be played on your PC.

Advertisment

GTA 5 – The Story Behind the Game

The game Grand Theft Auto 5 revolves around the three main protagonists of the story a young street hustler, a terrifying psychopath and a retired bank robber who find themselves entangled with some of the most dangerous and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. The three protagonists are: Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa a former bank robber and Franklin a young street hustler. In order to survive and succeed in this dangerous world the main characters in the GTA 5 story have to pull off a series of dangerous heists and what makes the mission difficult is that they have no none to trust- not even each other.

GTA 5- The Gameplay

Advertisment

GTA 5 is an open world game where the players get an opportunity to roam around the expansive world of Los Santos- A fictional city inspired by the lively city Los Angeles. The game unfolds in a narrative form with the help of certain missions that need to be completed by the players. The gameplay involves riding and controlling a whole suite of vehicles like cars, bikes, helicopters and airplanes and the best part is that the players can get engaged in racing and also steal the vehicles whenever there is a need for it. GTA 5 is an open world game, and the players can roam around in any way they choose to, and along with completing various pursuits, the players can also take part in various side quests and mini games.

How to Download GTA 5 On PC with the Epic Store

Go to the Epic Games Store website and download the epic launcher from the upper right corner. Click Here

Log in to your Epic games account or create a new account.

Search for the game GTA 5 in the search bar. Click Here

Purchase the game and the game will be added to your library in the store.

Once the game is added to your library you can download it on your PC.

Start installing the game and create a Rockstar games account to start playing the game on your PC. Click Here to create a Rockstar Games account.

Advertisment

How to Download GTA 5 On PC with Steam

First set up a Steam account by accessing the steam store website on your PC.

On the top-right corner click the log-in button and follow the instructions on the screen to register your Steam account. Click Here

Choose an Avatar and a gamer tag for your Steam account which will serve as your identity on the Steam Store.

Once you have set up your account, go to the home screen of the Steam Store and click on the green ‘Install Steam’ button. This will install the Steam desktop client on your PC, thereby setting up the Steam account on your desktop. Click Here

Now access the Steam store from your desktop and then search for GTA 5 in the search bar.

Purchase the game from the store and once you have made the payment the game will be added to your Steam library.

Now, go to ‘My Library’ on your Steam desktop account and click on download next to the GTA 5 game in your library.

Once the game is downloaded, click on ‘Install’ to complete the installation process.

Finally, you will be asked to create a Rockstar games account to play the game GTA 5 on your PC. Click Here

Check the Minimum System Requirements to Download GTA 5 on PC

Advertisment

OS- Windows 10/7/8/8.1/Vista 64 Bit (Nvidia Card recommended for Windows Vista)

Windows 10/7/8/8.1/Vista 64 Bit (Nvidia Card recommended for Windows Vista) Processor- Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600/AMD Phenom 9850

Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600/AMD Phenom 9850 GPU- Nvidia 9800 GT 1 GB/AMD HD 4870 1 GB

Nvidia 9800 GT 1 GB/AMD HD 4870 1 GB HDD Space- 90 GB Available

90 GB Available Memory - 4 GB RAM

Check the Recommended System Requirements to Download GTA 5 on PC

OS- Windows 10/7/8/8.1 64 Bit

Windows 10/7/8/8.1 64 Bit Processor- Intel Core i5 3470/AMD X8 FX-835

Intel Core i5 3470/AMD X8 FX-835 GPU – Nvidia GTX 660/AMD HD 7870

– Nvidia GTX 660/AMD HD 7870 Memory- 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM HDD Space- 90 GB Available

Advertisment

FAQ

Is it compulsory to sign up for a Rockstar games social club account to play GTA 5 on PC?

Yes, you need to have a Rockstar games social club account to install and play GTA 5 on PC. The account gives you access to online play and certain other online features of the game like crews or the GTA Online Creator.

Advertisment

How can I play GTA 5 on Android?

You can play the GTA 5 game on your Android device with the help of steam app link. If you have purchased the game from the Steam store, then you can download the Steam mobile app from the Google Play Store. This app will help you to stream the GTA 5 game on your Android smartphone.

GTA 5 is a popular action-adventure game, and the game can be downloaded and played on your PC with excellent graphics. The game comes with stunning visuals and immersive gameplay, and this makes it an absolute winner in the category of action-adventure games.

Advertisment

Also Read:

Assassin’s Creed Download for Android- Play on Android (pcquest.com)

Extreme Car Driving Simulator Download for PC- Car Racing Game (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play Grand Theft Auto on Android (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 PC for Free- Play Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC for Free (pcquest.com)

GTA Vice City Download for PC-GTA Vice City for Windows 10,11,7 (pcquest.com)

Download and Play PPSSPP Games for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)

Play Garena Free Fire MAX Online (pcquest.com)