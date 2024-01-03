GTA 5 Free Download for PC- Play Grand Theft Auto on PC

GTA 5 is one of the most popular action-adventure open world game. The storyline of GTA 5 revolves around crime and intense action and GTA 5 fans are always excited about any new update that is introduced for the game. Recently, on 17th September 2023 GTA 5 10th Anniversary rewards were made accessible to the fans and all the media channels were overflowing with gaming news that focused on the details of the event. GTA 5 can be played as a PPSSPP game on Android, or you can go for GTA 5 free Download for PC if you love to play open world action-adventure games with better graphics.

GTA 5 - The Game

Imagine what happens when a young street hustler, Franklin, a retired bank robber Michael De Santa, and a terrifying psychopath Trevor find themselves entangled with the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. Government and the entertainment industry. To survive in such a dangerous situation the three protagonists of the GTA 5 story need to pull off a series of heists and the most interesting part is that they cannot trust anybody, not even each other. The game is set in the digital city of Los Santos, an analog for the real-life location of Los Angeles, California.

GTA 5- The Gameplay

GTA 5 is an open world game where the players can explore the city of Los Santos according to their choice, but to move ahead in the game they have to complete various missions on the way. The players can get engaged in various pursuits right from racing cars and motorbikes to navigating helicopters and planes. The story powered game in GTA 5 is all about how Trevor, Franklin and Michael come together to pull-off a major heist that will have them set for their entire life. The story and gameplay of the game keeps taking a new course with some or the other problem coming up in their way. Apart from the story gameplay, GTA 5 comes with lots of side missions and activities. You can go for hunting, customizing your car, complete a booty call and do stunt jumps with your vehicle.

GTA 5 Missions

There are a total of 69 story missions in GTA 5 and some of them are really interesting. One of the main story missions is Franklin and Lamar, where Franklin Clinton and his best friend Lamar Davis need to repossess a pair of high-end sports car and race them back to Simeon Yetarian’s dealership. Another such mission involves landing a plane inside another plane in a minor turbulence. Some other missions are repossession, Daddy’s Little Girl, The Long Stretch and Casing the Jewel Store.

Steps for GTA 5 Free Play for PC

Click on the ‘Download for PC’ button to download GTA 5 for PC for free- Click Here

Go to ‘Downloads’ on your PC and look for the GTA 5 for PC file.

Extract the Zip File using Win Zip or WinRAR or default Windows command.

Launch the Installer by clicking on the ‘Install’ button.

Follow the instructions on the screen to install the game.

Once the game is installed click on the ‘GTA 5’ game icon on the screen to start playing the game.

Check the Minimum System Requirements for Playing GTA 5 on PC

OS- Windows 10/7/8/8.1/Vista 64 Bit (Nvidia Card recommended for Windows Vista)

Windows 10/7/8/8.1/Vista 64 Bit (Nvidia Card recommended for Windows Vista) Processor- Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600/AMD Phenom 9850

Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600/AMD Phenom 9850 GPU- Nvidia 9800 GT 1 GB/AMD HD 4870 1 GB

Nvidia 9800 GT 1 GB/AMD HD 4870 1 GB HDD Space- 90 GB Available

90 GB Available Memory - 4 GB RAM

Check the Recommended System Requirements to Download GTA 5 on PC

OS- Windows 10/7/8/8.1 64 Bit

Windows 10/7/8/8.1 64 Bit Processor- Intel Core i5 3470/AMD X8 FX-835

Intel Core i5 3470/AMD X8 FX-835 GPU – Nvidia GTX 660/AMD HD 7870

– Nvidia GTX 660/AMD HD 7870 Memory- 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM HDD Space- 90 GB Available

GTA 5 PC Features

Enhanced Graphics and Gameplay- The PC version of GTA 5 comes with enhanced graphics and gameplay. The game supports resolutions up to 4K and beyond and HDR can also be enabled for compatible devices. Enhanced gameplay refers to getting a better control over camera, audio and display options in the game.

FAQ

Is GTA 5 officially free for PC?

No, GTA 5 is not available for Free for PC in an official way, but here you can find a link that will help you in downloading GTA 5 for free for PC. If you need to download GTA 5 for PC in an official way, then you have to visit the Steam Store or the Epic games store.

What is the cost of GTA 5 on Steam store?

You can purchase GTA 5 for PC from the Steam store for Rs. 1505.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is a fascinating open world game that lets you explore and play the game at the same time. The game can be played for free on your PC with excellent graphics and gameplay which will definitely provide you with an immersive gaming experience.

