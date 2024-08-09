God of War Ragnarok PC Requirements Revealed- Can Your PC Run It?

God of War Ragnarok is an action-adventure game created by Santa Monica Studio for PlayStation Consoles. The game was released in November 2022, for PS5 and PS4 and immediately after its release it gained immense popularity owing to its captivating story line and excellent graphics and visuals. The fans have been looking forward to the release of the game God of War Ragnarok on PC for a long time and their wish got fulfilled when Sony announced the release of the game for the PC platform for September 19, 2024. Since, then it has become one of the most anticipated PC releases of the year and everyone is looking forward to play the immersive game with realistic visuals and graphics on the PC platform.

God of War Ragnarok- The Story

Let’s give you a quick recap of the story of the game God of War Ragnarok. The story of the game God of War Ragnarok takes the players on a mythic journey with Kratos and Atreus, where they are looking for answers before the Ragnarok arrives. The game revolves around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to move towards the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players in the game God of War Ragnarok get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms which are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains. On their mythic journey Atreus is on a quest for knowledge that will help him understand the prophecy of Loki, and this knowledge will eventually help him establish his role in Ragnarok. Kratos on the other hand has to take a firm decision on leaving his past behind, so that he can be the father that Atreus needs. The players get an opportunity to traverse across the stunning and dangerous landscapes and on their journey, and they should be prepared to face a wide variety of enemy creatures, Norse Gods, and monsters, as Kratos and Atreus search for the answers.

God of War Ragnarok PC Requirements (Image Source Sony)

God of War Ragnarok PC- Pre Order

The players can pre-order God of War Ragnarok for PC on Steam and Epic Store for Rs. 3,999. Pre-Purchase offer comes with access to DLC for the game.

Can Your PC Run God of War Ragnarok?

The specifications given by Sony for playing God of War Ragnarok on PC support a variety of resolutions and settings, and most of the contemporary PCs now come with either 8 GB RAM or 16 GB RAM. Though the Storage space needed for the game is 190 GB SSD, which seems to be on the higher side. The frame rate for the game will not go above 60fps, but there are lot of other games like The Elden Ring which do not support higher frame rates. The game will offer most of the modern upscaling technologies on PC and this includes FSR 3.1. This is really good, because if you are using a Nvidia 30 series card or 20 series cards while playing the game on your PC, you can use dlss upscaling with FSR 3 frame generation, since you would not have access to dlss frame generation. The game will also have Super Ultra-Wide resolution support and this is a unique feature for any game on PC. The system requirements for playing God of War Ragnarok on PC are based on Native resolution and the best part is that the players can boost the frame rates further with the help of upscalers. Considering, the fact that God of War Ragnarok was not a PS5 exclusive and also ran smoothly on PS4, we can conclude that the CPU demand is also not on the higher side for running the game smoothly on your PC.

So, overall, apart from the high storage space needed for the game, God of War Ragnarok comes with pretty reasonable specs for the PC platform. The game is excellent with respect to visuals and graphics, and PC gaming would give the players a better control over the game.

