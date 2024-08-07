GTA 6 Could Require 150 GB of Space or More- Is GTA 6 DLC a Reality?

GTA 6 is definitely the most anticipated game, and its graphics and visuals reveal that a high storage space would be needed on any supported device to play the game. Right now, there is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games about the PC release of the game, but the speculated minimum system specifications for playing the game on PC are already all over the web. According to a social media leak GTA 6 would need a minimum of 150 GB storage space on PC and once the game releases the requirement to play the game on PC would shift to the higher side.

GTA 6 Minimum Requirements (Expected)

· CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

· GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

· RAM: 8GB

· Storage: 150GB SSD

· OS: Windows 10/11

GTA 6 Recommended System Requirements (Expected)

· CPU: Intel Core i9–10900K or AMD Ryzen 5 5900X

· GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

· RAM: 16GB

· Storage: 150GB SSD

· OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Here is post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA6INFO’ which shows the PC requirements for GTA 6, as mentioned by Nvidia-

GTA 6 is definitely going to need a bigger space on your device and apart from that you will need high-end components to manage the high-quality graphics and visuals delivered by the game.

Is GTA 6 Online DLC a Reality?

Social media leaks also reveal that GTA Online would provide the users with a new experience after the release of GTA 6. There is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games on whether they will launch a whole new online experience for the users or would they allow the users to share data between the two games. But the fans are hopeful that after the release of the game, Rockstar would bring in DLCs in the form of new maps and missions to the game.

GTA 6 – The Real Hype

GTA 6 hype is for real and one of the posts on ‘X’ by GTA 6 Countdown revealed something amazing about the game.

Here is the post

A car spotted with a GTA 6 license plate on Sunset Boulevard in California.



The hype is real. pic.twitter.com/25e8CyHpOp — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) August 6, 2024

GTA 6 Map Leaks

So, GTA 6 fans are really looking forward to the game and this is the real reason behind the hype. The leaks also reveal that GTA 6 would bring back the ‘Barriers’ in the game. Barriers are obstacles that stop the players from crossing from one place to another on the map. The players need to use a strategy to cross these barriers, so that they can complete the mission and unlock the next region in the map.

GTA 6 is set to release in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X consoles, but the fans are looking forward to the release of the game on PC. Rockstar has always released most of the popular release for PC and once the game is finally released, a PC release for the game is what that is expected next in line.

