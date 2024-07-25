GTA 5 and RDR2 PS5 Deals- Grab Exclusive PS5 Games for Less Price

PS5 Games are popular owing to their excellent visual and graphics coupled with features like haptic feedback. These highly immersive games are mostly backed up by their captivating storyline and the realistic graphics are good enough to blur the line between the real and the virtual world. Usually, purchasing PS5 games at their original price is an expensive affair, but currently the PlayStation Store is running a ‘Summer Sale’ where you can grab a copy of all your favorite titles at an affordable price.

Here are the Main PS5 Games Deals from the PlayStation Summer Sale:

GTA 5

GTA 5 is an action-adventure game that involves various missions that need to be completed during the game. GTA 5 game is published by the gaming company Rockstar Games, and the game is updated regularly to keep the gamers engaged at all times with the game. The story behind the game and the gameplay around that story is the reason behind the monumental success of the game since its release.

The game GTA 5 revolves around 3 protagonists in the story Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. Imagine what happens when a young street hustler, a retired bank robber, and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal world, the U.S. Government, and the entertainment industry. Th game is set in Southern California and the players must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in the ruthless city where no one is to be trusted.

Get GTA 5 for PS5 for Rs. 1399 (50% Off)

Get GTA 5 Premium Edition for PS4 for Rs. 1037 (58% Off)

Get GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4) for Rs. 3739 (15% Off)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Set in 1899, the end of the Wild West era, the game follows Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang, as they attempt to flee after a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation tailing them the gang must rob and steal to survive. As internal conflicts threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur is forced to choose between preserving his ideals and staying loyal to the gang that raised him.

Get Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for Rs. 1320 (67% Off)

Elden Ring

Elden Ring has been awarded with various titles like Best Story, and Best New Character in the second and third position respectively. This game requires PS Plus for online play. The game is unique and is a must play for all the gamers as it comes with challenging yet rewarding boss battles, magnificent world design and tight combat controls. As a gamer you get a chance to unfold the mysteries of the Elden’s ring power, immerse yourself in the picturesque scenery and experiment with a wide variety of weapons and magical abilities by creating your own character.

Get Elden Ring for PS4 and PS5 for Rs.2499 (30% off)

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action game which is set in the world that was first introduced in the Harry Potter books. The game lets you embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Get Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 for Rs. 1759 (60% off)

God of War

God of War comes with a Norse story background, where living as a man outside the shadow of the Gods, Kratos must learn to adapt to unknown lands. In the game God of War Kratos faces unexpected threats and he experiences his second chance at being a father to his son Atreus. The father and the son pair venture into the brutal Norse Wilds and they fight together to fulfil a deeply personal quest.

Get God of War Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 for Rs. 999 (50% off)

Get Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Cross-Gen Bundle for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 3079 (45% off)

PlayStation Store Summer deals would be available for a limited time. Grab the deal you want and play your favorite game.

