GTA Online Gameplay Tips- A Must for the Starters

GTA Online is popular for its dynamic, ever-evolving online universe which supports up to 30 players in the game. The game comes with regular weekly updates and the latest DLC for the game Bottom Dollar Bounties was received well by all the fans. The interesting part about GTA Online is the regular DLC it offers to the players, and this is what that keeps the fans engaged with the game for a long time. However, any game you play has its own strategic gameplay and the players who really get engrossed with the game are always on the lookout for some gameplay tricks that would help them complete all the missions with ease for earning maximum rewards in the game. One of the drawbacks of the game GTA Online is that the game is a little difficult for the beginners to understand and play, and this is where you need some strategic gameplay tips to play the game.

Advertisment

GTA Online Strategic Gameplay Tips that Every Beginner Must Know: (Expert Tips Given by TGG)

How to Spawn Your Vehicle Quickly in GTA Online?

The traditional way to achieve this mission is to go into your phone and then scroll all the way down to the mechanic and then wait for the phone to ring. Then again you have to scroll through to click the car you want and this definitely takes too much of your time. The players can perform this entire action in a much easier way, where they just need to open their interaction menu, which is denoted by ‘M’ on your PC and the back button on your ‘Xbox’. Once you reach your interaction menu, you just need to scroll down to ‘Menu’ and then click on ‘Request Personal Vehicle’. This would definitely save your time, if you are being chased by the cops or players in the game.

Advertisment

How to Get Across the Big GTA Online Map with Ease?

GTA Online has a big map and a huge open-world to explore. Just driving down from top to the bottom of the map, and then going back the same way is really time exhausting. To save yourself from this situation, you can get yourself a helicopter or a plane by using the available spawns across the map, like a helicopter spawn. One of the areas for helicopter spawn is the dock area and if you wish to use an airplane spawn, then you need to go to the different airports across the map.

How to Use Teleporting to Get Across the Map?

Advertisment

While playing the game, if you are stuck at the top of the map and you need to go to your property down in the city, then you can use teleporting as a technique to save time in the game. All you need to do is opening up your interaction menu, and change your spawn location to your apartment or the location of your choice. After this you need to open up your menu and find a new lobby. Once you load back in, you will find yourself at the new spawn point. Another way to teleport yourself is by accepting someone’s invite to their business or apartment. This is where you can invite your friends for a get together and they will also be teleported to your location for the party.

How to Steal Cars Faster in GTA Online?

If you come across a car that is parked on the side of the street you would notice that it is locked. You might like the car and to steal the car you would get into the whole process of breaking the window glass, opening the door and then hot-wiring the car to start it. Instead, to steal that car faster, you can actually shoot at the window of the car while approaching that car and this action speeds up your animation, as your character in the game has no need to break the window of the car. This techniques comes in quite handy when you are being followed by the cops in the game.

Advertisment

How to Spawn a Helicopter in GTA Online?

Once you reach a three star ‘Wanted’ level in the game, helicopters will start to spawn in for you. You can try to shoot it down by just spraying it and you can also try and snipe out the pilot. The easiest way to spawn a helicopter in GTA Online is to just shoot the back rotor.

When You are in a Motorcycle Club, You Can Turn on Formation Assist

Advertisment

This strategic move actually refers to the fact that anyone on a motorcycle would go as fast as the leader in the game.

When someone is Locking on to you with guided missiles then you can just shoot your flare gun

If you shoot your flare gun in that particular moment, the missiles will go to the flare and you can easily escape. This is very helpful when you are driving around in a car, or a helicopter or a plane that doesn’t have camera matches.

Advertisment

GTA Online is a popular game that is continuously evolving with time and players need to learn and adapt themselves to the gameplay of the newly introduced missions in the game. However, the basic gameplay structure of the game can be easily learnt with the help of some quick gameplay tips, and this would make playing the game with expertise easier for the new players.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Date Teased in Trailer 1-Would Rockstar End the Silence? (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

GTA 6 Could Feature Random Events- Prepare for the Unexpected (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)