GTA 5 PC Free Upgrade Launched-Own a New Copy for Your PC at Half the Price

Rockstar launched the PC Enhanced version of the game on 4th March 2025, and the upgrade is available for free for the players who own a PC copy of the game. The upgrade is available to play from the Rockstar Games launcher and also from the Steam Store and the Epic Games Store. The upgrade gives PC players access to all the features that were till now available only on the latest generation of consoles, and along with this the upgrade also optimizes the experience and performance of the game on contemporary PCs. This GTA 5 PC upgrade is available for free for all the players who own a copy of GTA 5 PC with an ability to migrate their story and online progress. Players who will purchase the GTA 5 PC Enhanced version for the first time would get the two versions together, GTA 5 Enhanced and the original version, GTA 5 Legacy at half the price.

GTA 5 PC Enhanced Version Features

The players will now have access to powerful new vehicles, stunning Chameleon Paints, high-performance modifications, and much more and all this would be from Hao’s Special Works. GTA Online players will also get access to kernel-based anti-cheat protections, voice chat adjustments etc, but the minimum and maximum PC requirements bar for playing these features has been raised by Rockstar Games.

The players will also get access to newly added vehicles for PC including the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus and Coil Cyclone II supercars, the Karin S95 sports car, the Imponte Arbiter GT muscle car, and the Pfister Astron Custom SUV. These vehicles would be in addition to the fleet of 20 vehicles already available in GTA Online for the players. Plus, GTA+ Members can claim a Principe Deveste Eight (Super) for free through May 28 as part of a special Classics Collection to commemorate GTA+ arriving on PC.

New Players who wish to now own a copy of GTA 5 PC Enhanced Version can get it from the Steam Store and the Epic Games Store for Rs. 1100 (50% Off).

The new GTA 5 PC Update also offers technical enhancements like Ray Tracing support, improved graphic options, and support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR technologies. Enhanced technical specs for the PC outlined by Rockstar Games will offer features like higher resolutions, expanded aspect ratios and improved framerates.

The new and upgraded versions of GTA 5 PC would also feature access to GTA Online's wealth of updates, including today's new Oscar Guzman Flies Again update that was launched on the 4th of March 2025.

GTA 5 PC Enhanced Version System Requirements

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 (latest service pack)

: Windows 10 (latest service pack) Processor : Intel® Core™ i7-4770 | AMD FX™-9590

: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 | AMD FX™-9590 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM) | AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 (4GB VRAM)

: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM) | AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 (4GB VRAM) Storage: 105 GB available space

105 GB available space Sound Card : DirectX 10 Compatible

: DirectX 10 Compatible Additional Notes: SSD Required | Over time

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Processor : Intel® Core™ i5-9600K | AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

: Intel® Core™ i5-9600K | AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM) | AMD Radeon™ RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM) | AMD Radeon™ RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM) Storage: 105 GB available space

105 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Spatial Sound-compatible

The fans are right now waiting for the release of GTA 6, the next grand entry in the Grand Theft Auto Series. GTA 6 has been officially confirmed to release in the fall of 2025, but till the game comes out officially, the fans can keep themselves busy with the new, free GTA 5 PC Enhanced version.

