GTA 6 Developer Brings Back LA Noire Boss-GTA 4 Remaster Next?

Rockstar Games has officially acquired Video Games Deluxe which is now renamed to Rockstar Australia. The studio is well known for its work on LA Noire remaster and GTA Trilogy improvements. GTA 6 Countdown has posted on X “GTA 4 Remaster Next”. Grand Theft Auto 4 was developed by Rockstar North and released by Rockstar Games for PS3, Xbox 360 on April 29, 2008, and the PC version of the game was released on December 3, 2008. The game was extremely successful and has been awarded the Gaming World Record of the ‘Most Successful Entertainment Launch of All Time’, but till now Rockstar has not released the remastered version of the game.

Here is the post on X by GTA 6 Countdown:

GTA 4 remaster next? 👀 pic.twitter.com/q7F3COqpCo — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 3, 2025

Rockstar Games Acquires Video Games Deluxe

GTA 6 developer, Rockstar Games has brought back LA Noire boss Brandon Mcnamara, as the Head of the newly-acquired and retitled studio, Rockstar Australia. Rockstar Games and Video Games Deluxe worked together on the 2017 re-release of LA Noire. Brandon Mcnamara was the director of the original version of LA Noire and also the founder of the developer team Bondi. As of now, with GTA 6 release window being finalized for the fall of 2025, no one knows what Rockstar Australia would be working on. The fans though expect that a GTA 4 remastered version is next in line with this new business acquisition by Rockstar games.

GTA 4 Remaster- Do the Fans Need it?

If you will go through some of the pages on subreddit you will see that there are actually lot of fans who have been asking for a GTA 4 remaster or remake. In fact, a fan on the social media channel says “Why hasn’t GTA 4 been remastered? This baffles me. You think that rockstar would have remastered or at the very least re-released this game on ps4/5.” There is no official information from Rockstar games on a supposed GTA 4 remastered version for the PS4 and PS5 platforms, and no one knows whether it will include a multiplayer version. The only theory that the fans believe in is that Rockstar’s acquisition of Video Games Deluxe could be a strategy to revive the old GTA Series titles.

Could GTA 4 Remaster Delay GTA 6?

GTA 6 release window has been confirmed for the fall of 2025 by Take-Two Interactive for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Rockstar as a company has produced some of the most beautiful video games, but the company also has a legacy of release delays. Though it is not certain when GTA 6 would finally release in 2025, but a GTA 4 remaster should not impact timely the release of GTA 6 in any way.

GTA 4 has been a popular GTA Series game, as the game was well-ahead of its time with respect to its storyline, visuals, gameplay and graphics. GTA 6 fans are really looking forward to see a return of some of the GTA 4 features in GTA 6, so a GTA 4 remaster would not be a wrong strategic choice for Rockstar Games.

