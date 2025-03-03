GTA 6 Teased by John Cena with an IG Post, but this Doesn’t Prove Anything

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date and its final release date has become a mystery for the fans, as Rockstar Games has decided not to reveal anything on the game. GTA 6 fans are totally frustrated with Rockstar's silence on GTA 6, and to keep themselves busy, they have been analyzing the first GTA 6 official trailer in detail in order to get a rough idea of the map, gameplay and the characters of the game. To add to the woes of the fans there are always some or the other kinds of GTA 6 leaks happening on the web and the theories created around those leaks are innovative enough to maintain the hype for the game.

Recently, John Cena posted the official artwork of GTA 6 on his Instagram page. No wonder the fans went into a state of frenzy and started speculating a possible John Cena appearance in the game. So, could it be a reality? GTA 6 Countdown has posted on X: “John Cena has posted the official GTA 6 artwork on Instagram. One thing he has in common with Trailer 2 is that you can’t see them.” This is actually true, as John Cena’s post on Instagram is cryptic and doesn’t carry any caption. This post on social media received a very apt comment from a user who says “You mean, We got Heel John Cena before GTA 6”.

Here is the post on 'X' by GTA 6 Countdown:

John Cena has posted the official GTA 6 artwork on Instagram.



One thing he has in common with Trailer 2 is that you can’t see them. pic.twitter.com/5NfoebgMnB — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 2, 2025

A user on subreddit has explained the whole John Cena new hype in detail. In Pro Wrestling ‘Heel’ refers to bad guys and ‘Face’ refers to a good guy. Wrestlers will typically change their alignments many times during their career depending on and as the ebb and flow of their personal narrative changes. John Cena has not been portrayed as a Heel since 2004, which is one of the longest streaks in wrestling as a consistent good guy. This was in large part due to his character portrayal as a superman type hero, who had an immense appeal to kids. During the height of his time on top, there was a vocal portion of the fans, mostly older internet savvy ones, who began to dislike him for his overly child-friendly persona, combined with the fact that he always managed to win no matter the odds stacked against him, which many grew tired of. His fans really wanted him to turn Heel, but this would have impacted his merchandise sales. Cena has for the past several years moved away from wrestling, taking on a part time role as he focuses on Hollywood. During this time, fans have softened on him and now everyone appreciates him as a legend. Earlier last year he announced that 2025 would be his retirement year, so him turning heel is truly shocking for the fans. The manner in which it happened was also crazy because he turned on arguably the biggest modern good guy and face of the company Cody Rhodes, and aligned with the Rock, who is doing an amazing heel gimmick of his own.

So, according to the fans, John Cena teasing GTA 6 could be a reference to ‘John Cena Heel Turn Before GTA 6”. The fans are going crazy with comments on the post and as of now the post holds 388,695 Likes on Instagram. The GTA 6 artwork posted by John Sena says “Coming 2025”, and this made some of the fans think that the post is a re-confirmation of the GTA 6 release date window for the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Consoles. The hype for GTA 6 is already high, and this kind of leak where a celebrity like John Cena is rumored to make an appearance in the game adds fuel to fire. Earlier also some celebrities like Poppy Mitchell, Lacey Jonas, Kerry McIntosh, Miranda Cowan, Jimmy Boston, and Tyler Dixon have made an appearance in GTA Online, so this doesn’t seem like a new practice. GTA 6 leaks have also revealed that the game will have some celebrity appearance in the game, but no one for sure knows that it could be John Cena. Rockstar Games has always managed to keep such celebrity appearances in the game a secret and it doesn’t look like that with a popular game like GTA 6 they will break that tradition.

John Cena’s appearance in GTA 6 would be an absolute delight for the fans, but Rockstar Games has not confirmed anything as of now. The fans should wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar Games before concluding his appearance in the game.

