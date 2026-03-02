GTA 6 IDs Spotted in PlayStation Store Database-Pre Orders Before Trailer 3?

Take Two Interactive re-confirmed GTA 6 release for November 19, 2026, after their February financial earnings call. Along with this information, Take Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick revealed in an interview that marketing beats for GTA 6 will kick-off this summer. This took the hype for GTA 6 to a whole new level, and the fans starting anticipating the release timeline for GTA 6 trailer 3 and pre-orders launch.

However, Rockstar Games has not revealed anything on their marketing plans for the game, but the fans believe that with marketing kicking-off in summer for GTA 6, there is a high possibility that pre-orders for the game would start very soon. Just to add to the existing hype for the game, a new set of GTA 6 leaks have surfaced again, and the leaks come from the user PlayStation Size, who has posted on a popular chat forum, xcancel.com that Rockstar Games is likely preparing to start GTA 6 pre-orders soon, as two title IDs have appeared on the PlayStation Store backend. These two ids are PPSA01547_00 - PPSA29660_00.

GTA 6 New Leaks- Will Pre-Orders Begin Soon?

This leak surfaced on March 1, 2026, and the fans believe it signals preparations for digital listings like cover art and purchase options. This technical glitch even lists the game in some PSN profiles, while a Wishlist page confirms the November 19, 2026 release in neon-lit Leonida. Rockstar is silent on the leaks, but according to the fans these leaks point to pre-orders soon, with fans eyeing standard $70 pricing and multiple editions.

Some fans believe that the two title ids indicate two separate editions for GTA 6, but the user who posed the leak said that the leak is not related to editions, as every edition will use the same title id. There are also expectations that these two title ids indicate GTA 6 Story and Online versions. So, if the ids don’t indicate separate editions, then the fans are thinking that the two ids indicate a separate single player and multiplayer version. But these are just leaks, and there is no such confirmation from Rockstar Games that GTA 6 will have separate ids for its two versions of GTA 6.

Rockstar Games is seemingly preparing to start the GTA 6 pre-orders soon, as two title IDs have appeared on the PlayStation Store backend:



- PPSA01547_00

— GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 1, 2026

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Before Trailer 3?

Most of the fans have been predicting that GTA 6 will receive its trailer 3 by May 2026. The reason behind it is Take Two’s next financial earnings call, which happens in mid-May every year. There are speculations that GTA 6 trailer 3 release in May 2026 could build the hype for the game before pre-orders open, and then with the summer marketing promise, Rockstar Games can launch gameplay reveal trailer and feature deep dive trailers. So, pre-orders should mostly come after the release of trailer 3.

The entire GTA 6 community is looking forward to the release of GTA 6 trailer 3, as it will give the fans a deep dive into the gameplay and visuals of the game. GTA 6 has been delayed twice officially, and because of this Rockstar Games would have been making continuous changes to the marketing materials release calendar for the game. But pre-orders open for most of the games beforehand and this fact makes most of the fans believe that GTA 6 trailer 3 and pre-orders might drop together or they might drop very close to each other.

However, this new GTA 6 leak strongly re-confirms that GTA 6 release is on track. The fans have already started rejoicing, as they believe that trailer and pre-order might drop soon, as GTA 6 release is now not a long-long road.

