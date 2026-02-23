GTA 6 Price Leaks Suggest Expensive Launch in India and US, Spark Debate

GTA 6 price seems to have been leaked again, and guess what, Rockstar Games doesn’t know anything about the whole goof up. Here we go again with a new story on ‘X’, where a user ‘Pirat_Nation’ has posted that ‘GTA 6 Digital Price Surfaces Online At £89.99.’ These new price leaks for GTA 6 have emerged on Loaded.com, formerly CD Keys.com, and the price listed is for the Standard Digital Edition of GTA 6. The listed price on the website is a placeholder price set by the retailer in preparation for pre-orders, not an official announcement from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

Advertisment

However, this price listing in the UK has sparked enough discussion on all the social media channels on the expected heavy price tag of GTA 6. There has always been a fear in the GTA 6 community that the price for GTA 6 will be set a higher level as compared to the prices of the other AAA games in the market, but the argument lacks official validity.

GTA 6 Digital Price Surfaces Online At £89.99



The standard digital edition of GTA 6 for appeared on Loaded(.)com (formerly CDKeys) listed at £89.99.



This is a placeholder price set by the retailer in preparation for pre-orders, not an official announcement from Rockstar Games… pic.twitter.com/npxXTw38cJ — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) February 22, 2026

How Much Will GTA 6 Cost in India and The U.S.?

The rumor has forced the fans to calculate the price of the highly anticipated game in their market, and the results indicate a heavy price tagon launch. If the revealed price in the rumor is true, then GTA 6 will cost almost 11,000 in India and $122 in The United States at the time of launch. This makes the launch price for GTA 6 much more than the earlier rumored price tag of $80 to $100. Earlier also there have been leaks on the expected heavy price tag of GTA 6 and the most recent one being where GTA 6 was listed for more than $100 by a reputable Swiss retailer. This is not the first time when the fans are hearing that GTA 6 will be expensive, but a price tag of Rs.11,000 in India and $122 in The United States for a Standard Digital Edition is something that is totally beyond anyone’s imagination.

Advertisment

GTA 6 High Price- Are the Fans Okay with it?

GTA 6 was always expected to be an expensive game, as the development cost for the game is rumored to be around $2 billion. GTA 6 is also going to be one of the most entertaining products ever made, and everyone knows that the game will set new standards and pricing in AAA gaming. The leaked price is higher than what is expected by the fans, but most of the fans are still ready to purchase the game at launch. A fan has posted “Thats pretty good if true, New GTA games are leaps and bounds better than anything else on the market and it continues to be so for the next 10 years after release. Only 20 dollars higher than the triple A slop, thats a good deal.” Another fan says he is okay with purchasing the game even if it is priced at $150. So, the fans seem to be okay with paying a high price for owning a game like GTA 6, but there will always be some who would not like to purchase the game at such a high price.

According to Statista “Grand Theft Auto 6 is poised to be one of the biggest entertainment launches worldwide. The highly anticipated successor to the best-selling action-adventure title GTA V is estimated to generate about 1 billion U.S. dollars in pre-order revenues and to triple this amount in its first year on the market”. GTA 6 hype has always been high, but it has gone to a whole new level with a reconfirmation of its release date for November 19, 2026 by Take Two after their February earnings call. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick has also confirmed that marketing beats for GTA 6 will start in summer and the fans are really excited to see what all will now be revealed in the game. A game with this kind of hype needs a price that matches its status, but then nothing should beat the industry pricing standards beyond a certain level.

GTA 6 price is still not revealed by Rockstar Games, but various leaks on its price have revealed a slightly higher price tag as compared to other AAA games. But despite its higher price rumors, the fans are okay with purchasing the game on day one of its launch.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Could Arrive Soon in May 2026-What to Expect from the Trailer?

GTA 6 Release Timelines Could Shift RDR2 Next Gen Update Release to 2027

God of War 1 ISO Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android

Advertisment

God of War Chains of Olympus PSP ISO ROM Download-Play for Free on Android