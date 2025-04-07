GTA 6 Price Revealed to be More Than $100 by a Reputable Source-Fans React

According to GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’, GTA 6 was listed for approximately $115 by a reputable Swiss retailer, before the listing was removed. GTA 6 price has been a debatable topic for a long time now, and most of the leaks indicate that GTA 6 would be priced at either $100 or more than that. This could affect pricing for all the AAA games in the market, and set an all-new pricing trend for games. The price revealed for GTA 6 is at the higher end of the price spectrum for AAA games, but the fans have mixed reactions to this kind of price hike.

Here is the post on ‘X’, by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

GTA 6 was listed for more than $100 by a reputable Swiss retailer before the listing was removed.



Could tariffs affect video game prices, and would you still pay that much for it? pic.twitter.com/HKC74NHdwF — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) April 6, 2025

GTA 6 Price and the Reaction of the Fans

GTA 6 fans have shown mixed reaction to the higher price tag of GTA 6, but most of them are ready to pay the high price. A user HypeTEDDY has replied “I’m buying it no matter what”. Another user replies to the same post and says “They would be stupid not to charge $100”. The fans who are not in favor of the price hike have posted comments like “If that is the price I'm pirating the game”. So, most of the fans are supporting the price hike for the game, and they are ready to purchase it a higher price, but some of them insist on hearing it straight from Rockstar Games, and this makes absolute sense.

The Reason Behind the Expected High Price of GTA 6

A fan has posted on subreddit “People need to understand that the GTA 6 will probably last 30+ years before 7 drops”, and he has also commented on the $2billion development cost of the game. GTA 6 is one of the most expensive games that has ever been made till now, and the game promises to bring a revolution in AAA gaming. All eyes are set on GTA 6 release, and not only the fans, but other gaming studios and developers are also looking forward to the timely release of the game. This will help other gaming studios to plan their releases not too close to GTA 6 release, as GTA 6 is going to be phenomenal but disruptive. An article in Financial Times had stated some months back that GTA 6 will change the pricing trend for AAA games in the market, as it is being expected to be an absolute game changer for the gaming industry as a whole.

There are some GTA 6 fans who believe that a $100 price tag for GTA 6 does not fall in the affordable games bracket, but the game is expected to deliver a never before gaming experience, which along with its high development cost justifies its high price tag.

GTA 6 fans are right in saying that they should not believe in any such rumors, and should wait for Rockstar Games to come out with some official information on the pricing of the game. GTA 6 release is on track and the release window for the game has been re-confirmed by Take-Two for the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Consoles. The game is highly anticipated and as Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two CEO, had rightly said in an interview with Bloomberg that releasing marketing materials like the GTA 6 trailer 2 closer to the release date the game would help them in maintaining the required hype for the game. So, GTA 6 fans will have to wait a little longer, before they get any accurate information on the gameplay and price of GTA 6, as most of the details on the game would be revealed closer to the release date of the game.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Release Date Re-Confirmation Pushes Take-Two’s Market Cap to a New High, Surpasses EA

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Work In-Progress Was Shown to Select Executives-Trailer 2 Coming Soon?

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 30 and Dark Ring Event-Rank Resets and Rewards

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android