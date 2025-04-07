Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 30 and Dark Ring Event-Rank Resets and Rewards

Free Fire MAX CS ranked Season 30 was launched on the 1st of April 2025 and will continue on the server for the next 2 months. Free Fire MAX CS Ranked season requires the players to team up with friends or random partners to compete with another team. Free Fire MAX is a very popular game and CS Ranked Season 30 brings with it an excellent opportunity for the players to get engaged in a competition that brings with it the respect of the fellow players in the game. The rank-up rewards earned by the players can be used in the game to show their expertise on the game. Also, a new Luck Royale event Dark Ring has been launched for the server and it brings some exclusive themed-bundles to the platform as rewards.

Rank Resets in Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 30

Heroic players will move down to Gold II

Diamond (I-IV) players will reset to Gold I

Platinum (I-IV) players will transition to Silver II

Gold (I-IV) players will land in Silver I

Silver (I-III) players will drop to Bronze II

Bronze (I-III) players will start from Bronze I

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 30- Rank Up Rewards

The new CS Ranked Season 30 in Free Fire MAX comes with the Firefly Themed rewards and this includes new skins, collectibles and exclusive bundles that will help you to level up your game.

CS Ranked S30 Heroic Male Bundle: Firefly Edition

FAMAS S30 Exclusive: Firefly

Parang S30 Exclusive: Firefly

Lootbox S30 Exclusive: Firefly

Gloo Wall S30 Exclusive: Firefly

Free Fire MAX Dark Ring Event

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a Dark Ring Event for the server and the event will be available for the next 13 days on the server. It is a Luck Royale event so the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Dark Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Dark Ring Event.

Now you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You will get a guaranteed prize in less than or equal to 200 spins.

Free Fire MAX Dark Ring Event- Rewards

Dark Matter Bundle

FFTC The Pro Bundle

Matter Token x 1

Matter Tokens x 2

Matter Token x 3

Matter Token x 5

Matter Token x 10

Free Fire MAX Dark Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

Matter Tokens earned by you in the event can be redeemed against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get by redeeming your Matter Tokens:

Azure Time- Skipper Bundle (Male) x 175 Matter Tokens

Azure Time- Hopper Bundle (Female) x 175 Matter Tokens

Carbon Time- Skipper Bundle x 150 Matter Tokens

Carbon Time- Hopper Bundle x 150 Matter Tokens

Antimatter Bundle x 150 Matter Tokens

Premium Ring Voucher x 50 Matter Tokens

Dark Matter Avatar x 40 Matter Tokens

Dark Matter Banner x 40 Matter Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Matter Tokens

Room Card (1 Match) x 15 Matter Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Matter Tokens

FAMAS Vampire Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Matter Tokens

AK47- Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Matter Tokens

MP40- Golden Cracker Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Matter Tokens

FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Matter Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Matter Token

Bonfire x 1 Matter Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Matter Token

Secret Clue x 1 Matter Token

Bounty Token x 1 Matter Token

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 30 and the new Dark Ring Event bring exclusive rewards for the players. The players can complete missions in CS Ranked Season 30 to earn free rewards, and they can also take part in the Dark Ring Event in order to earn some exclusive bundles.

