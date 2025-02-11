GTA 6 Release Date Re-Confirmation Pushes Take-Two’s Market Cap to a New High, Surpasses EA

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game and its fall 2025 release re-affirmation by Take-Two in their February 2025 earnings call has taken the confidence of the investors in the company to a whole new level. This has obviously taken the market cap for Take-Two at a level higher than their closest rival EA. Take-Two interactive today stands at a market cap of $37 billion and EA at $34 Billion, but the irony of the whole situation is that in 2008, Take-Two rejected a $2 billion offer to be acquired by EA as they believed the company’s true value was much higher. This has disclosed by a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ and here is the post:
GTA 6 publisher, Take-Two has surpassed its long-time rival EA in market cap after announcing the game is still set to launch in Fall 2025 without delays— GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 10, 2025
In 2008, Take-Two rejected a $2 billion offer to be acquired by EA as they believed the company’s true value was much higher. pic.twitter.com/rePxRXW01u
GTA 6 Release Date and Platforms
GTA 6 is an upcoming GTA Series games, and the game has been officially announced to release in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X/S Series consoles. The hype for the game is real and Rockstar Games' silence had earlier fuelled delay rumors for the game on the web and various social media channels. Take-Two has officially confirmed almost three times that GTA 6 release is on track, but the fans are still waiting for an official GTA 6 trailer 2 or some gameplay screenshots.
GTA 6 Pushes Take-Two’s Market Cap to a New High
GTA 6 hype is real, and the fact that its release date re-affirmation for the fall of 2025 by Take-Two in their February financial earnings call helped Take-Two Interactive in surpassing its long-time rival EA in market cap. In the year 2008, EA had offered to acquire Take-Two for $2 billion, but the offer was rejected by Take-Two, as they believed in the higher value of their company. GTA 6 has taken the market cap and the confidence of the investors in the company to a new level and today with GTA 6 release date re-affirmation, Take-Two stands at a market cap of $37 billion and EA at a market cap of $34 billion.
GTA 6 and its Impact on the Gaming Industry
GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of contemporary Vice City, and the game is being positioned by Rockstar Games as one of the most immersive gaming solutions ever created. Take-Two’s total stocks value has surpassed Electronics Arts in market capitalization, and this shows the confidence of the investors in the potential of the game. Just imagine how big and massive GTA 6 would be based on this market impact. GTA 6 has now been in the development for the last 10 years or so, and its high anticipation has pushed Take-Two Interactive’s stocks up by 32% in the market in the last few months. All this reflects the potential financial success of the game, and various analysts have an opinion that GTA 6 could be a trend-setter for pricing of games in the market. This could make higher retail prices for games a new trend in the market, where reported leaks have also predicted that GTA 6 could cost around $80 to $100, which is definitely higher than the current pricing in the market. As, stated by Take-Two boss, Strauss Zelnick, the game would be focused on creative perfection and this also refers to a new gaming trend, where publishers would be able to charge higher prices for games that come with creative perfection and also offer quality gaming to the players.
GTA 6 Fans on EA Taking Over Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6 fans have replied to the post with comments that showcase the thought that the deal would have been a disaster. Rockstar Games has given some excellent games like RDR2 and GTA Series under the ownership of Take-Two Interactive, and according to the fans, if EA would have created GTA 5 and RDR2, then the games would not be what they really are now.
GTA 6 release re-confirmation for the fall of 2025 has boosted the confidence of investors in the game. The hype for the game is so high that it has created an impact on the market capitalization of Take-Two Interactive since the announcement came out, and the fans are now waiting for more to come on the game from the developer.
Also Read:
GTA 6 Leaks-Virtual Navigation System Would be an Improvement Over GTA 5
GTA 6 Release in 2025, Confirms Rockstar Employee’s LinkedIn Post- Rumors
GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event February 2025-Get Gloo Wall Purple Gorilla