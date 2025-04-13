GTA 6 Release Could be on Track, but Trailer 2 Release Shifts Ahead Strategically

GTA 6 release window has been re-confirmed by Take-Two for the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This announcement was made by the company after their financial earnings call that happened in February 2025. Since then, the fans have been trying to analyze the exact release date of the game, amidst certain doubts that indicate a possible delay in GTA 6 release. Recently, GTA 6 countdown posted on ‘X’ that “Take-Two is aligning its release schedule perfectly to fit with the launch of GTA 6 this fall, further indicating that a delay is unlikely.”

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

Take-Two is aligning its release schedule perfectly to fit with the launch of GTA 6 this fall, further indicating that a delay is unlikely.



- Mafia The Old Country (August 8)

- NBA 2K26 (Early September)

- Borderlands 4 (September 23)

- GTA 6 (October–November) pic.twitter.com/k9nxcWoDsm — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) April 11, 2025

Another post on GTA 6 subreddit by a user “No wonder Zelnick was cheeseing”, is a subtle hint at Zelnick’s excitement during his interaction with Bloomberg over the money that would be pouring in for the company after their three big releases this year, Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old Country, and GTA 6. The fan says that, Mafia is coming in August, Borderlands is coming in September, Grand Theft Auto VI is probably coming October or November. He states that Zelnick’s expression reveals that he knows he would be swimming in a pool of money by the end of the year.

GTA 6 Release Delay Unlikely- An Analysis

Take-Two, CEO, Stauss Zelnick had earlier stated that the company will never release its two big games close to each other because of strategic reasons. Recently, in an interaction with Bloomberg he had again stated that GTA 6 will get its marketing materials like Trailer 2 or screenshots much closer to its exact release date, as this strategy helps the company in maintaining the hype for the game. Take-Two has four big releases planned for this year, Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4, NBA 2K26, and the highly anticipated game, GTA 6. Borderlands 4 got its release date for September 23, 2025, much earlier in the year, and recently Mafia: The Old Country which was originally planned for a summer 2025 release, got its confirmed release date as August 8, 2025. NBA 2K26 is supposed to drop in Early September, and this leaves the ground clear for GTA 6 October or November 2025 release.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Analysis

Going by Strauss Zelnick’s statement, where he revealed that GTA 6 will get its trailer 2 closer to the exact release date, the game should get its second trailer or screenshots somewhere in July or August 2025. Mafia: The Old Country is releasing on August 8, 2025 and the game will get its trailer and latest information on the title on May 8, 2025. This is exactly three months prior to the official release date of the game, and if Take-Two follows a similar pattern for all its games, then GTA 6 trailer 2 could drop in either July or August depending on its exact release date.

GTA 6 is one of the biggest projects right now in the gaming industry, and even Take-Two knows that releasing any information on GTA 6 closer to the reveal date for Mafia: The Old Country would impact the sales for Mafia: The Old Country. Take-Two has planned all its big releases for the year very strategically, and has kept GTA 6 as the last release of the year. The company knows the fact that releasing any game very close to GTA 6 would impact the success factor for that game, as GTA 6 is ‘the game’ that is set to revolutionize the overall gaming industry.

Take-Two knows that anticipation for GTA 6 is really high and the game is bigger than any other game that is set to release for 2025. The company has very beautifully planned the strategic release process for all the games that are set to release in 2025, and despite the good information that the GTA 6 release is on track, the fans might have to wait a little longer for the trailer 2 or screenshots of the game.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Drop in April 2025 and the Leaker Calls it a Credible Tip Off

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Strategic Analysis Based on Mafia 4 Release

Sony’s Next Gen PlayStation Portable 2 Device will Reportedly Play All PS4 and PS5 Games

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android