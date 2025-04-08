Sony’s Next Gen PlayStation Portable 2 Device will Reportedly Play All PS4 and PS5 Games

Sony PlayStation Portable device was a huge success and all the PSP games released for the device are still in huge demand. Most of the players who really want to play some retro PSP games, use the PPSSPP emulator to play them on their Android device or PC. Now, the recent reports suggest that Sony is actually working on a PlayStation Portable 2 (PSP 2) device, which will support all the PS4 and PS5 games. This was discovered in a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘TCMF games’, who has posted that Sony’s Next Generation PlayStation Portable 2 will reportedly play all the PS4 and PS5 games.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘TCMF Games’:

Next Generation PlayStation Portable 2

+ Reportedly set to play PS4 and PS5 games



+ It’ll play all PS4 games per reports



+ It’ll play patched for the handheld PS5 games similar to Steam Deck



+ Reportedly set to… pic.twitter.com/1TUdyqMdpa — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) April 7, 2025

Sony’s Next Gen PlayStation Portable 2- Rumors

The information on Sony reportedly working on a next gen PlayStation Portable 2 device was revealed by Bloomberg, and they had mentioned that the new console would allow the players to play all PS5 games. But, a recent post by ‘TCMF Games’ on ‘X’ reveals that the new PSP 2 will not only play all the PS5 games, but it will also play all the PS4 games. This upcoming PlayStation Portable 2 will mark Sony’s return to the handheld gaming console market, and the reports also suggest that this Next Generation handheld gaming console will deliver a console quality gaming experience to the players. A PS5 and PS4 portable console would have the capability to leverage Sony’s existing PS5 and PS4 games library, and it would also replicate the technological innovations that have been used in the development of the latest PS5 and PS5 Pro console by the company.

What Is Known About Sony’s Rumored PlayStation Portable 2 Device?

Rumors suggest that the new PSP device reported to be developed by Sony would have the capability to play PS5 and PS4 games natively without relying on Wi-Fi connection. The motivation behind developing this next gen PSP is the fact that the original PSP could only stream games from a connected PS5 over Wi-Fi. Sony always wanted a standalone handheld, and this is what that has motivated Sony to get into the development of a new PSP 2 device that could work as a standalone handheld gaming console. The new handheld would be capable of downloading or installing games directly onto the console and would also run them independently.

Sony has always been a leader in innovation but software has always been one of the major reasons behind their success or failure. The new PSP 2 device might allow them to capture a larger share of the handheld gaming console market, as the console is rumored to play all the popular PS4 and PS5 games.

