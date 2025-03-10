GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Drop in April 2025 and the Leaker Calls it a Credible Tip Off

GTA 6 trailer 2 release mystery is still unsolved, and all the rumors on the possible release date of the trailer 2 just add on to the existing hype for the highly anticipated game. GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City with its two main protagonists Jason and Lucia. The hype for the game is real and the fans are waiting for another glimpse of the GTA 6 world through its trailer 2. Now, the rumors are that trailer 2 for GTA 6 is going to drop in April 2025, and this leak according to the source is a credible tip-off. According to GTA 6 Countdown on X “GTA 6 Trailer 2 is expected to be revealed early next month, according to a credible tip-off.”

Advertisment

Here is the post on 'X' by 'GTA 6 Coutdown':

GTA 6 Trailer 2 is expected to be revealed early next month, according to a credible tip-off. pic.twitter.com/XGaMPnkQJI — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 8, 2025

This info has been revealed by GTA VI O’ Clock, and it’s a community that is comprised of some of the most respected content creators and journalists within the GTA Community. They have an opinion that GTA 6 trailer 2 could arrive in early April 2025, and this is with respect to Rockstar Games’ shorter or compressed marketing cycles for their last two AAA games, Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5. They discussed the long wait between GTA 6 trailer 1 and trailer 2 in their newsletter, and arrived at a conclusion that Rockstar Games usually kicks off their marketing campaigns around six months before any big release like GTA 6. This ideally suggests a late March/early April release date for GTA 6 trailer 2. They then noted that they have had a "credible tip off" which claimed Grand Theft Auto 6’s second trailer will release in April.

Advertisment

GTA VI O’ Clock and their Analysis

GTA VI O’ Clock has created a timeline that overlays the GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 marketing campaigns (with all of their key media beats), to see what that might mean for GTA 6. They have an opinion that Rockstar Games has run a compressed six months campaign for their last two AAA games RDR2 and GTA 5. Their GTA 6 trailer 2 release date for April 2025 is based on Take-Two’s re-confirmation of the GTA 6 release window for the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. GTA 6’s officially announced release window indicates that marketing for GTA 6 will start by March end or early April. Here they have also stated that “We receive a lot of emails from people claiming to be insiders and this historical marketing pattern chimes with one of our more credible tip offs (which was more definitive in tipping April for Trailer 2).” They have also taken the fact that 'past does not predict the future' into consideration and have revealed that here they are talking about a more controlled, tried-and-tested promotion strategy, potentially executed by a core group of the same Rockstar employees.

GTA 6 Release Window Re-Confirmation by Take Two Interactive

Advertisment

GTA 6 release window re-confirmation for the fall of 2025 by Take-Two Interactive has created many more theories regarding the final release date of the game and the release of trailer 2. Till now, looking at Rockstar’s historical marketing pattern, the only theory that stands close enough to revealing the release date of GTA 6 trailer 2 is the March end or early April release theory.

The fans have been waiting for some official information on GTA 6, and no information or theory stands true until it is backed by an official confirmation from Rockstar Games.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA 6 Leaked Project ‘ROME’ by Rockstar Games Hints at Map Updates Similar to Fortnite

GTA 6 Map Leaked to be Massive Based on Every Location from the Trailer Mapped Out

Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB Event-Unlock Bizon Tropical Predator Gun Skin

Advertisment

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android