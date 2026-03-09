GTA 6 September 2022 Hacker is Back with New Leaks on Game’s Source Code

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game and very often you get to hear about some or the other kind of leaks on the game. However, the biggest leaks on GTA 6 happened in September 2022, when a leaker, Arion Kurtaj, posted a gameplay footage of GTA 6 development on social media channels. The leaker was out of the GTA 6 scene for the last few years, but now he is back with some more information on the game. According to the new leaks on all the social media channels and chat forums, the hacker who leaked GTA 6 development footage in September 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison has managed to smuggle a phone inside. The leaker is posting photos and messages, and has claimed that GTA 6 source code is “definitely somewhere”, and along with that he has also revealed that he is surprised that it hasn’t leaked yet.

GTA 6 Source Code Leaked- Is it Possible?

September 2022 leaks revealed a lot on GTA 6, and no wonder Rockstar Games had to take such a strict action against the hacker. Right now, these new set of GTA 6 leaks have emerged on a popular chat forum, xcancel.com, where a user has posted that the original September 2022, GTA 6 hacker is back with the claim that GTA 6 source code is there somewhere and it must be in someone’s hand. The same user has posted on ‘X’ that “While I won’t share screenshots of the WhatsApp chats (I’m sure they’ll appear soon), Arion appeared surprised that the source code for Grand Theft Auto VI did not leak and seemed to imply that the source code may potentially be in the hands of someone.” However, Rockstar Games has not confirmed any such leaks, and we don’t have any official information on GTA 6 source code leaks as of now.

Now it’s slowly spreading: Arion Kurtaj (the infamous 2022 Grand Theft Auto VI leaker) has allegedly smuggled a phone into a UK prison.



While I won’t share screenshots of the WhatsApp chats (I’m sure they’ll appear soon), Arion appeared surprised that the source code for Grand… — ben (@videotechuk_) March 8, 2026

Fans Believe that GTA 6 Delay is the Reason Behind Such Leaks

Rockstar Games has delayed GTA 6 twice, and the reason they have cited for delay is the lack of perfection. Most of the fans believe that a substantial delay in release is the reason why GTA 6 is facing so many leaks.

The fans don’t want the game to be revealed or leaked before it releases, and this source code leak sounds scary to them. There are leaks that some screenshots will also be revealed slowly by the leaker. The fans know if the source code for GTA 6 leaks, then they would not be able to see the game for an indefinite period, but the good part is that there is no official confirmation on such leaks.

A fan has posted on ‘X’ “If source code of GTA 6 is out there, the online is already doomed with cheaters and security problems. We literally have GTA 6 cheaters before GTA 6.” So, the fans don’t want to see another major GTA 6 leak happening.

Rockstar has not only delayed GTA 6, but has also not released the rumored PS5 port for Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 4. Despite all the delays, the fans are now waiting for GTA 6 release in November 2026, but there is always a fear of further delay because of Rockstar’s unending silence. The fans don’t want the source code for the game before its release, instead what they want is some official information on the game that helps them to get a better feel of the virtual world of the game.

There is a hope that GTA 6 release is on track, as Take Two has not only reconfirmed the release date recently, but has also announced summer marketing plans for GTA 6. The fans are excited as GTA 6 marketing might kick-off with pre-orders opening up for the game. GTA 6 trailer 3 is also highly anticipated, and amidst all this no fan would like to see a major GTA 6 leak dropping off, as it spoils all the fun and excitement for the game.

