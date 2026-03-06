Microsoft Confirms Xbox Project Helix-A Next-Gen Console that Plays Xbox and PC Games

Microsoft has confirmed Xbox Project Helix, a next generation console that will play Xbox and PC games. Microsoft Gaming CEO, Asha Sharma teased the next-gen Xbox console, and announced that more details would be revealed on the console at next week's Game Developers Conference.

Asha Sharma posted on X “Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console. Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week”. This confirms that Xbox next-gen console would be a hybrid machine that will play Xbox and PC games.

Asha Sharma was recently appointed as the Head of Microsoft’s Gaming Business, and this sudden change of leadership within the company created enough buzz on the internet. She has already stated that Xbox project Helix marks the company’s commitment to the return of Xbox, and the new next-gen console would be a powerful console that will play Xbox and PC games.

This new reveal by Microsoft has received mixed reactions from gamers. Some gamers reacted with logo comparisons, debates over exclusives like Halo, pricing worries, and hopes for VR upgrades, while industry talk eyes a possible 2027 launch matching the seven-year cycle.

Microsoft’s competitor Sony is going back to its old strategy of not releasing PlayStation exclusives on PC while Microsoft on the other hand wants to cater to the PC gamers market segment also. Their new CEO says “I am committed to 'returning to Xbox,' and that starts with console, that starts with hardware. We also know there are a lot of players who aren't on console or our hardware, and I want to deliver great games to them too.”

Asha Sharma replaced Phil Spencer, who had a profound impact upon the business and individuals within the company. Ahead of Xbox Series S and X launch, Phil Spencer had made a prediction that Xbox would increase its market share at the expense of PlayStation during the next console generation. That surely didn’t happen, and now Microsoft is ready with its next-gen console after Xbox Series S and X. Will the magic happen this time with a hybrid console? Right now, not much has been revealed on Project Helix, so we need to just wait and watch what happens next.

Right now, we just know that the console is being developed with a focus on Windows 11 integration, suggesting a potential shift towards a more PC-like architecture, referred to as "Project Helix”. The features and detailed specs of Xbox Next-gen console would reveal, what kind of gaming machine it would be, and how it would change the course of Xbox console business.

