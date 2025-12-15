GTA 6 Wait Could be Killing, but 2026 Has Marvel's Wolverine, 007 First Light and More in Store

GTA 6 delay has been really frustrating for the fans, and what has added to the woes of the fans, is a stance of complete silence from Rockstar Games. Grand Theft Auto 6 is now coming on November 19, 2026, but the fans are still not sure whether the game will release in 2026 or get delayed further. However, no one knows what’s going to happen on the GTA 6 front, but we can kill the GTA 6 delay and boredom with some sparkling arrivals planned for 2026. The year 2026 brings game releases like 007: First Light, Marvel’s Wolverine, a new Lara Croft Game, Resident Evil Requiem and much more.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin- Launching January 28, 2026

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, a new open-world RPG based on the popular anime, officially launches globally on January 28, 2026, for PlayStation 5, PC (Steam), iOS, and Android, offering a free-to-play experience with cooperative raids and a fresh story starring Tristan Liones in a multiverse setting. The game is based on the globally beloved IP (The Seven Deadly Sins), which has sold over 55 million manga copies worldwide. You get to step into the vast, beautifully rendered open world of Britannia, faithfully recreated from the original anime and experience a brand-new original story set within the familiar universe of (The Seven Deadly Sins). You get to take on the role of Prince Tristan of the Kingdom of Liones and embark on a journey to restore order to Britannia, now thrown into disarray by a mysterious collision of time and space.

You can now pre-register for the game on Google Play Store and App Store and also Wishlist on PS5 and Steam.

Resident Evil Requiem- Launching February 27, 2026

Resident Evil Requiem or Resident Evil 9 made its appearance at The Game Awards 2025 with a trailer that revealed the much-rumored character Leon in the game. The game is set to release on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Steam & Epic Games Store). The game features Leon S. Kennedy and new protagonist Grace Ashcroft, allowing players to switch between first and third-person perspectives for varied horror experiences. Resident Evil Requiem gameplay features intense combat, investigations, puzzles, and resource management.

You can now pre-purchase the game for all the official platforms for Rs. 4399.

Nioh 3- Launching January 29, 2026

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja announced at The Game Awards 2025 that Nioh 3 will launch on February 6, 2026 for PS5 and PC via Steam, with a demo releasing January 29, 2026 that supports solo or 3-player online co-op and allows save data transfer to the full game. The game features an open field filled with the sense of tension characteristic of the "Nioh" series while also allowing you to explore to your heart's content. In this dark samurai world, you will encounter formidable yokai, explore menacing villages where darkness resides, and struggle against the ominous presence of "the Crucible." The game lets you enjoy an instantaneous and seamless switch between two combat styles during battle, facing your enemies head-on with Samurai Style and using quick movements and special techniques with Ninja Style.

Nioh 3 is available for pre-purchase on Steam for Rs. 4900 and on PS5 for Rs. 4799

007: First Light- Launching March 27, 2026

007 First Light, the new James Bond origin game by IO Interactive, is set to release on March 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, offering an origin story of a young James Bond at MI6. Players can pre-order now, with some editions offering early access and exclusive content. The game has been developed by IO Interactive, which is known for the game Hitman. The game lets you dive into a story where after a heroic act, young Naval air crewman James Bond is offered to join the newly revived Double 0 program. But when a mission to stop a rogue agent ends in tragedy, he must join forces with his reluctant mentor Greenway to expose a deep conspiracy and stop a looming coup at the heart of the State. You get to dive iconic vehicles, complete missions in breathtaking locations, and drive into the pursuit of a rogue agent, who is always one step ahead of you.

You can now pre-purchase 007: First Light on Steam for Rs. 3499 and on PS5 for Rs. 3999

Grand Theft Auto 6- Launching November 19, 2026

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games in the action-adventure genre, but the game has been delayed twice. GTA 6 takes you back to neon-soaked streets of Vice City, where you get to play as the two main protagonists Jason and Lucia in the game. The game is published by the popular publisher Rockstar Games and the gameplay revolves around the well-known angle of all the GTA Series games that involves crime, drugs, robbery, and reckless car driving on the streets of the state of Leonida. GTA 6 has been officially announced for the platforms PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, while the PC release of the game is still not decided or announced by the company.

You can now Wishlist the Game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Marvel’s Wolverine- Expected Launch Fall 2026

Marvel's Wolverine video game is scheduled for release in Fall 2026 exclusively on PlayStation 5, developed by Insomniac Games, promising brutal combat, a dark story, and exploration of locations like Madripoor, with a major update expected in Spring 2026 to reveal the exact date. The game will feature iconic characters like Mystique and Omega Red, set in various global locations, including the Princess Bar in Madripoor. The gameplay of Marvel’s Wolverine will be Dark, gritty, and violent, with a focus on Wolverine's rage.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis- Expected Launch 2026

In collaboration with Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics, the legacy of Lara Croft continues with two new games coming to PlayStation 5. You can join Lara in her biggest adventure yet in Tomb Raider: Catalyst (2027), plus a true reimagining of her debut adventure, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (2026). At the heart of both adventures, Lara Croft, confident, complex, and extremely accurate with two pistols, will be voiced by the talented Alix Wilton Regan.

Control Resonant- Expected Launch 2026

Control Resonant is an upcoming action role-playing game developed and published by Remedy Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2019 game Control and is scheduled to release for macOS, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2026. You get to join Dylan in this sequel to the multi-award-winning CONTROL to explore the expansive zones of a city overrun by the corrupting influences of the chaotic Hiss and other twisted paranatural threats. While exploring a warped Manhattan, you unleash the extraordinary powers of Dylan Faden as he fights for his humanity and our survival against a reality-bending cosmic threat.

You can now Wishlist the game on Steam

Upcoming games for 2026 make the year look promising already. So, why should one sulk and wait for GTA 6 release, when you have so many other incredible options coming your way.