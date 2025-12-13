GTA 6 Teasers Like Jimmy’s Return Found in GTA 5 Mansions Update

Rockstar Games just released a new GTA 5 Mansions Update which featured an older Michael and Amanda. The fans were thrilled to see Michael’s return in GTA Online, and now there are rumors that Rockstar Games might be teasing Jimmy’s return in GTA 6 with the new update. As most of the fans know that Jimmy is Maichael De Santa’s lazy, pot-smoking son, who has also proved himself helpful sometimes in the story. He moves in with his dad early in the story and later was seen as a character in GTA Online.
GTA 6 Teasers Found in GTA 5 Mansions Update
According to a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, “Rockstar Games has potentially teased Jimmy’s return in GTA 6. A hidden text was discovered in the new GTA Online update, where he says “I’m moving out of state” and his mother Amanda also says “our son is finally moving away from home.”
There are rumors that a lot of GTA 6 features have been teased in the new GTA 5 DLC, A Safehouse in the Hills, and some of the hidden content has been found by the data miners. The rumors indicate that a second part of this DLC was planned to be timed according to GTA 6 release in May 2026, but the delay in release forced Rockstar Games to change their plan. Now, the second part might be released as a full-fledged DLC in the summer of 2026, or could just remain as a cut content.
A lot of dialogues in the new GTA 5 Mansions DLC, whether it comes from Michael De Santa or from others suggest that this GTA Online Winter DLC is not the end of GTA Online and that there is more to come. Whether it’s the intro cut scene where he starts the mansion missions or the final cut scene where you are doing the secret mission ‘Home Sweet Home’, you get a message saying ‘We would be working together soon’. In fact, after you complete the secret mission ‘Home Sweet Home, you get a phone call from Mr. Faber, saying “I’ll be in touch soon”, and this fueled the rumors for a Summer 2026 GTA Online DLC, which involves all the three GTA 5 protagonists, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin.
You can also get a secret text message from Jimmy De Santa, and it looks like either Rockstar Games has not enabled the text or they have deleted it at the last moment. The text message reads like this "Have you met my parents? Wtf I tell them I’m moving out of state and they immediately go looking for a replacement kid? Ugh Whatever. Welcome to the family I guess?” The message reveals that Jimmy is moving out of state, and this has made the fans conclude that Jimmy is moving to Leonida, where the next Grand Theft Auto takes place. So, there are rumors that Rockstar Games has teased Jimmy’s return in GTA 6 with their new GTA 5 Mansions Update.
All this reveals that GTA 6 delay forced Rockstar Games to cut certain scenes and messages from the new GTA Online DLC, as most of them were hints and clues to the upcoming game Grand Theft Auto 6.
GTA Online Now is Directly Backported from GTA 6
Apart from GTA 6 teasers being found in the new GTA 5 Online update, the fans have found that GTA Online Now is directly backported from GTA 6. Two brand-new GTA 6 police vehicles have been found in the new GTA 5 DLC, and you will be getting them later in the drip feed. The two police vehicles added are Buffalo S Cruiser and the Police Buffalo STX. These vehicles are very expensive and they were spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer.
GTA 6 has been delayed to November 2026, but the fans believe that they will get at least one more GTA 5 DLC before the new game releases. The new GTA 5 DLC has brought some interesting reveals from the upcoming game GTA 6, and this will definitely build more hype for the game.
