GTA 6 Delay Hasn’t Impacted the Hype, as the Game Wins Two Golden Joystick Awards

GTA 6 delay caused a lot of buzz in the gaming industry, and now the much-awaited game is coming on November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games has delayed the game twice, but the game has still not lost its hype. Recently, GTA 6 has won 2 awards in the Golden Joystick Awards event. GTA 6 won awards in every category it was nominated in, but alas there was no one from Rockstar Games to receive the award. Is it Rockstar’s arrogance or ignorance?

Advertisment

Grand Theft Auto 6 might be the biggest release of 2026, but it is the fans who make it look so grand and magnificent. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 definitely won the most awards in the 43rd Golden Joystick Awards ceremony, but GTA 6 won two awards despite the delay in its release.

GTA 6- A Clear Golden Joystick Awards Winner

Rockstar Games upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto VI, swept every category it was nominated in, securing wins for the Best Game Trailer and Most Wanted Game. What makes this win for GTA 6 extraordinary is the fact, that the game hasn’t been released yet, but it has managed to shape the narrative of contemporary gaming.

GTA 6 trailer 1 broke all the records, and this victory was followed by the release of trailer 2 in 2025, where again the graphics and details in the trailer swept the fans off their feet. Within 24 hours of its release, GTA 6 trailer 1 became one of the most‑watched video game trailers in history, amassing tens of millions of views and sparking endless analysis from fans and critics alike.

Advertisment

GTA 6 trailer 1 and trailer 2 were a perfect combination of technical expertise and cinematic storytelling. The two trailers not only revealed the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, but they also provided brief glimpses of characters and narrative beats that were enough to ignite speculation about themes of crime, freedom, and ambition- legacy of the franchise. So, Rockstar Games rightly deserved the Golden Joystick Award for creating the Best Trailer for GTA 6.

GTA 6 is also the Most Wanted Game and the hype around the game reflects the righteousness of the title. GTA 6 release delay announcement broke the hearts of millions of fans, but none of them have stopped following the latest developments on the GTA 6 scene. The hype is still there and that can only happen for game like GTA 6, which is definitely the “Most Wanted Game’ right now. Rumors, leaks, and insider stories keep the GTA 6 community buzzing with excitement, but this excitement becomes uncontrollable when there comes an official announcement from Rockstar Games. The Golden Joystick Awards are voted on by players, and the sheer scale of GTA 6’s victory demonstrates how deeply the franchise resonates with audiences worldwide.

Rockstar’s absence has added to some wild speculations and now the fans are thinking whether it was a deliberate move on behalf of the company to maintain mystique or it was an effort to make a statement that Rockstar doesn’t need to bask in accolades to validate its work.

Advertisment

GTA 6 has broken all records by winning awards for two years consecutively, even before its release. Rockstar’s silence adds to the existing hype for the game and the company knows how to deliver an exceptional product that matches its hype.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Hype Can Never Be Stolen by Any Game, Not Event Half Life 3

GTA 6 Release Could Beat the Highest-Selling Games of 2025 and this Incudes GTA 5

Sony PS5 Welcome Hub Update Launches Today-How to Customize the Welcome Hub?

Advertisment

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for November 20 to 26, 2025-Get a Free Penthouse