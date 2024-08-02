Subscribe

0

Gaming News

GTA Online Weekly Update August 1 to August 7, 2024, Get the New Car

The new car is available for all the players and the players can also earn double GTA$ and RP in Drift Races and Issi Classic Races along with Triple GTA$ in Taxi Work. GTA Online Weekly update will be available from 1st August to 7th August 2024.

Neha Joshi
A new update has been launched for GTA Online and this update will be available from 1st of August to 7th of August 2024. The update comes with the release of the Benefactor, the Vorschlaghammer, which is a part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC Update.The new car is available for all the players and the players can also earn double GTA$ and RP in Drift Races and Issi Classic Races along with Triple GTA$ in Taxi Work.

Players who participated in the Community Challenge in the last week’s update with the pizza deliveries will get a Pizza this-T shirt as a reward, if they log in this week. Collectively 1 million pizzas were delivered and that’s a big number.

How to Get the New Benefactor Vorschlaghammer in the GTA Online Update?

The new car can be purchased on SouthernSanAndreasAuto for GTA$1,790,000 and you can go for an optional Drift Tuning Upgrade for an additional GTA$200,000.

Weekly Challenge for GTA Online Weekly Update 1st to 7th August, 2024

The players need to complete 6 Drift Races to receive GTA$1,00,000 and the Rockstar Helmet.

Get 3X GTA$ and RP

The players can get 3X GTA$ and RP on Taxi Work and that is triple the money. This is a good opportunity for the new players in the game.

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

The players can get 2X GTA$ and RP by participating in Drift races and Issi Classic races. If the players complete 6 drift races, they can get extra GTA$1,00,000 and the Rockstar Helmet, and this is also the Weekly Challenge for the GTA Online Weekly Update 1st August to 7th August 2024.

Get Discounts (40% off)

Get 40% discount on Överflöd Tyrant and Western Annihilator

Get 30% Discounts

The players can get 30% discounts on-

·       Bravado Hotring Hellfire

·       Dinka Kanjo SJ

·       Dinka Postlude

·       Übermacht Rhinehart

·       Western Reever

    Get Gun Van Primary Discounts

·       50% OFF on Stun Gun

·       30% OFF GTA+ Members on Rail Gun

SALVAGE YARD ROBBERIES

·       The McTony Robbery: Enus Deity (Top Tier)

·       The Gangbanger Robbery: Ocelot Jugular (Standard Tier)

·       The Cargo Ship Robbery: BF Weevil (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles this Week

The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle- Pegassi Zentorno- Watch the YouTube Video Here.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Ocelot ArdentWatch the YouTube Video Here - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row.

Test Rides for the Week 1st August to 7th August ,2024

·     Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor Streiter, BF Raptor, Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, Dewbauchee Seven-70 & Dinka Enduro

·       Luxury Autos: Benefactor Vorschlaghammer & Übermacht Niobe

·     Test Track: Karin Previon in the Stance Andreas Drift Team Livery, Pfister Comet S2 in the Rock N' Roll Legends Livery & Pfister Growler in the Tracked Camo Livery

·       Premium Test Ride (HSW): Bravado Banshee

Premium Race and Trials

Premium Race: Cutting CornersWatch the YouTube Video Here

Time Trial: Elysian Island II Watch the YouTube Video Here

HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount GordoWatch the YouTube Video Here

