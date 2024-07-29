Free Fire MAX Gets Rohit Sharma’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Walk to the Game

Free Fire MAX events and upgrades are just unbelievable. Right from getting the nostalgic feelings back with the new 7th Anniversary update to the new Champion Walk’s Emote, Free Fire MAX just works on creating some new magic on the game’s platform. Champion’s Walk Emote is the new Faded Wheel Event in Free Fire MAX and it has already been launched for the Indian server. The new Champion Walk Emote is a great news for cricket lovers, as it is a recreation of the winning walk by Rohit Sharma at the T20 World Cup 2024, after receiving the winner’s trophy.

Advertisment

Instagram handle of Free Fire MAX says “Celebrate Booyah 'HITMAN' style with this epic Champion's Walk emote - only for true LEGENDS! 💯⚡

Free Fire MAX Rohit Sharma Victory Walk Emote

Free Fire MAX has created a Rohit Sharma Walk Emote in the new Faded Wheel event launched under the Luck Royale section. The event was launched on 28th July, 2024 and will be available for the next 10 days on the server. The emote is named the Champion’s Walk Emote, as it captures the iconic Indian Captain, Rohit Sharma performing a slow walk while reaching the podium to lift the T20 World Cup Trophy for the year 2024.

Advertisment

How to Get the Champion’s Walk Emote? Rohit Sharma Walk Emote

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Advertisment

· Select, Champion’s Walk Emote in the Luck Royale Section.

· Now, before spinning you need to select two prize icons that you wish to remove.

· Click on ‘Confirm’.

Advertisment

· Once you have removed the items you dislike, you will be asked to make spins for earning various rewards in the event.

· First spin will cost you 9 diamonds and the number of diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Champion’s Walk Emote Event

Advertisment

· The MVP Steps- Champion’s Walk Emote

· Cube Fragments x2

· Supply Crate

Advertisment

· Armor Crate

· Pet Food x 3

· Skyboards- Number 1

Advertisment

· 100% Winner Bandana

· FAMAS- Swagger Ownage (Gun Skin)

· Bat- Cricket Master

· Victory Wings Loot Crate

Apart from the Champion’s Walk Emote various other events like Wall Royale, Moco Store and Evo Parafal are running currently for the Indian server. The players can take part in all the events and get the rewards they want. The events stay on the platform for a limited time and usually Free Fire MAX diamonds are needed to make the required number of spins for winning the reward.

Also Read:

GTA 6 is Set to Blur the Line Between the Virtual and Real World (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

GTA Online Weekly Update July 25 to July 31, 2024- Get GTA$100000 (pcquest.com)