GTA 6 Metaverse Leaks Along with Other GTA Leaks Drive Rockstar Games Crazy

A new GTA Series leak along with a GTA 6 leak is driving Rockstar Games crazy right now, as whatever steps they take to maintain secrecy, some or the other leak reveals something new about the upcoming game. Recently, an article on DIGIDAY, revealed that ‘Rockstar Games is in talks with top Metaverse Creators, with an eye on making ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’, the next creator platform.

Advertisment

The article further outlines that Rockstar Games is in discussions with top Roblox and Fortnite creators, as well as dedicated GTA Content creators, about the potential to create custom experiences inside the upcoming game. This statement is based on information revealed by three industry insiders who have requested anonymity in order to protect their business relationships. This actually refers to creating ‘GTA’s virtual Sandbox’, where the creators would have the power to modify the game’s environment and assets, and bring their own intellectual property into this virtual GTA 6 world. No details as of now have been shared by Rockstar Games on how creators would be benefitted in monetary terms by bringing their IP and audiences into GTA 6, but in other Metaverse platforms user-generated content or UGC creators are paid a cut of virtual item sales or through revenue share programs.

GTA 6 and Metaverse

This report comes from 3 different sources who have met with Rockstar Games, and if this stands true then GTA 6 Online is expected to be like Fortnite or Roblox. GTA Series games already feature microtransactions in the form of Shark cards, and this feature would obviously be carried forward to GTA 6 also. GTA 5 Online has seen huge success as a multiplayer game, and with Roblox and Fortnite entering the scene, GTA 6 would definitely become a super game for its time.

Advertisment

GTA San Andreas: The Definitive Edition Leak

Another major leak faced by Rockstar Games is related to GTA San Andreas: The Definitive Edition. This leak has been posted by the user ‘ben@videotechuk_’ on ‘X’ “Apparently someone from Grove Street Games/War Drum may have leaked the San Andreas source code as the leak today contains GSG/War Drum references. I assume Rockstar will not be happy with this at all”. He goes on to say that nothing is confirmed, but the file dates go back to 2017 when GSG/War Drum handled the mobile ports of the game, and is an important intellectual property. He has given the credit for this leak to GTA Forums. Some of the fans are thinking about it as a revenge by the company that handled the ports, as they were dumped by Rockstar Games in 2015 for doing a horrible job on GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

To add to Rockstar’s Woes, FiveM, an alternative to GTA Online on separate servers, has created another issue for Rockstar Games. Fans have been complaining about how FiveM has seen a bunch of servers shut down, since Rockstar bought the company. Also, the Liberty City Preservation Project, which essentially ported Liberty City into GTA 5’s engine, was asked to be taken down by Rockstar Games after a few months of its release. The mod team of that project has provided an update that the takedown request was not genuine. The details are given here in a post by the user ‘Tez2’ on ‘X’.

Advertisment

An update from World Travel, Liberty City Preservation Project's mod team. pic.twitter.com/CgUY2FgvMw — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) February 18, 2025

The only concern the mod team has that why some of the other mods are being allowed to stay, while some are being asked to be taken down.

Rockstar Games has had a tough week with these leaks and rumors, and now with GTA 6 release window re-confirmed for the fall of 2025, the company is really under pressure to deliver the game on time. GTA 6 fans are looking forward to some real information on the game, and Rockstar Games silence on the entire episode is paving way for these leaks and rumors.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Release Date Re-Confirmation Pushes Take-Two’s Market Cap to a New High, Surpasses EA

How Many Trailers Will GTA 6 Get and When-Interesting Insights by GTA 6 Fans

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX OB48 Update Launches on 26th February 2025 with Holi Celebrations

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android

Advertisment