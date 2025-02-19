Free Fire MAX OB48 Update Launches on 26th February 2025 with Holi Celebrations

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, where regular updates keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Every new update brings new challenges and missions to the battlefield, and the new OB48 Update will also bring some exciting rewards for the players. Along with the new OB48 Update, a new Holi event will also be launched for the year 2025.
Free Fire MAX OB48 Update- Launch Date and Time
Free Fire MAX OB48 Update will launch on 26th February 2025 and the players would be able to update their game from 9:30 AM onwards. The new update link for the game would be available on Google Play Store for free from 26th February 2025.
Free Fire MAX OB48 Update- Features
Character Updates
- New Character Oscar will be introduced.
- Skill balance adjustments will be done for Nikita, Lila, Koda and others.
- Skill rework will be done for Ignis.
Weapon Updates
- General Balance adjustments for Plasma, SKS, Thompson, Charge Buster, M1917, and Shield gun.
- Sniper adjustments for VSK94, AVM, KAR98k, and M82B
- Explosion related major changes for LV.2 vest, LV.3 vest, M79, Grenade, M79, M590, and Trogon- Grenade.
Guild Updates
- CS Mode for Guild Wars.
- Guild Activity Point Optimization.
- Gloo Wall Guild Perk for all memebers- Purchase limted-time exclusive gloo wall.
- Personal profile optimization- Display guild level and guild wars ranking on your profile.
Free Fire MAX Holi Event 2025
A new Holi event will be launched in Free Fire MAX with the OB48 Update. Here are the main features of the Free Fire MAX Holi Event for 2025:
- Shape your battlefield- Vote for your favorite artifacts and obtain a free new unisex bundle.
- Shape the World this Holi- Build artifacts in BR and CS that aid you in combat.
Free Fire MAX OB48 Update will launch on the 26th of February and will bring some new challenges and rewards for the players. A new Holi event for 2025 will also be launched with the update and the event is completely unique as it will focus on challenging the creativity of the players.
Also Read:
Free Fire MAX New Moco Store Cobra Fist Event-Unlock Thrill Seeker Female Bundle
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event February 2025-Get Gloo Wall Purple Gorilla
Rockstar Games Reportedly Met with Roblox Creators for Creator-Made Games in GTA 6
GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android