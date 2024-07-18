GTA Online Weekly Update July 18 to July 24, 2024-New Canis Castigator

GTA Online is a popular action-adventure game, and its popularity can be owed to its regular weekly content update. Every week the missions and rewards in GTA Online are refreshed on a regular basis to provide an immersive gaming experience to the players. GTA Online Weekly Update July 18th to July 24th, 2024, introduces the new Canis Castigator SUV, along with new Daily Madrazo Bounties available for Bail Enforcement Office owners.
GTA Online Weekly Update July 18 to July 24, 2024
GTA Online weekly Update July 18 to July 24, 2024, brings back Martin Madrazo, who needs some help with Daily Bounties in this exciting week. The players will get a 2x bonus for completing the missions and the best part is that the brand-new Canis Castigator will be available for the players on all the platforms. GTA Online Weekly Update July 18 to July 24, 2024, comes with generous bonuses for all the Contact Missions on Madrazo’s behalf and it also features new Community Series jobs with 3x rewards and more.
GTA Online Weekly Update July 18 to July 24, 2024- Rewards and Bonuses
· Canis Castigator available for all Players
· New event: Daily Madrazo Bounties
GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Challenge
The players need to complete 3 Hits for Martin Madrazo to receive GTA$100,000.
Get 3x GTA$ and RP
GTA Online Weekly Update July 18th to July 24th, 2024, comes with New Community Series jobs that will fetch you 3x GTA$ and RP.
Get 2X GTA$ & 4X RP
The players can get 2x GTA$ and 4x RP in Hotring Circuit Races.
Get 2X GTA$ & RP on
· Daily Madrazo Bounties
· All Martin Madrazo Contact Missions
· G's Caches
· Rhino Hunt
Get Discounts (30% off) on
· Apartment Properties
· Coil Raiden
· Dinka Kanjo SJ
· Grotti Stinger GT
· Överflöd Tyrant
· Pfister 811
· Truffade Nero
· Vapid Bullet
GUN VAN PRIMARY DISCOUNTS
· Service Carbine [40% off]
· Assault SMG [40% off for GTA+ Members]
SALVAGE YARD ROBBERIES
· The Podium Robbery: Ocelot Virtue (Top Tier)
· The Duggan Robbery: Vapid Dominator ASP (Standard Tier)
· The Cargo Ship Robbery: Vapid Clique (Low Tier)
FREE VEHICLES
· The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Shitzu Hakuchou Drag - https://youtu.be/WQ-rWHij60g?t=991
· LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Vulcar Warrener HKR - https://youtu.be/wkfHttV6lL0?t=3342 - Win in the LS Car Meet Series for 2 days in a row.
TEST RIDES
Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Enus Cognoscenti, Gallivanter Baller LE, Grotti Stinger GT, LCC Hexer & Obey 9F Cabrio
Luxury Autos: Canis Castigator & Declasse Yosemite 1500
Test Track: Coil Raiden, Pfister 811 & Vapid Bullet
Premium Test Ride (HSW): Karin S95
PREMIUM RACE & TRIALS
Premium Race: Muscle In - https://youtu.be/6u-x2VWPnl4
Time Trial: LSIA II - https://youtu.be/8dIedlI1X6g
HSW Time Trial: Ron Alternates to Elysian Island - https://youtu.be/hYawW2sajpU
GTA Online Weekly Update will be launched on the 18th of July 2024 and will run till the 24th of July 2024. The players can grab all the exciting rewards like GTA$ and RP by completing all the Contact Missions and new Community Series jobs in the GTA Online new update.
