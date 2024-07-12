GTA 6 Features that Make it Worth the Wait- Jason’s Unique Ability

GTA 6 is the most anticipated upcoming game and undoubtedly the web and social media channels seem to be covering the game aggressively with respect to its leaked features gameplay mechanism, and trailer 2 release date. GTA 6 is being positioned as the most immersive game ever created and some of its rumored features are just amazing. Let’s take a deep dive into the newly leaked gameplay features of GTA 6 and get to know how immersive the gameplay would be for the most anticipated upcoming game from the GTA series.

Jason’s Vision Could Come with Special Abilities

Jason is the male protagonist of the game, GTA 6, and the gameplay shows him robbing precious jewelry items from a shop in Port Gerhorn, and this is where his special vision ability is spotted in the gameplay. He can see shiny items in a different color and this could be a unique gameplay mechanism, as this is not present in any of the earlier GTA games. In the last article on GTA 6, we mentioned that GTA 6 could feature Pawn Shops, where the players can take random items in the game and pawn them at different shops to make some extra cash. So, this confirms that Jason has a unique special ability that will help him to steal valuable items for a high profit at pawn shops to make some extra cash in the game.

GTA 6 Could Come with Muscle Building Feature

GTA 6 muscle building feature is making a return from the earlier GTA Series games. According to a recent post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’, GTA 6 is rumored to feature a dynamic body mechanic that allows characters to lose/gain weight and build muscle based on different activities, including gyms, wrestling and consuming food.

GTA 6 is rumored to feature a dynamic body mechanic that allows characters to lose/gain weight and build muscle based on different activities, including gyms, wrestling and consuming food. pic.twitter.com/vjOT9AaaPA — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) July 1, 2024

This feature appeared almost 20 years back in a GTA game, and not only can you build muscles, but you can also lose and gain weight depending on your diet and exercise in the game.

GTA 6 will Feature NPC Interaction

GTA 6 is supposed to feature an AI enabled NPC interaction making the gameplay more immersive for the players. NPCs would react to criminal activities in different ways, call the police, fight back or run away from the crime scene, if they see something illegal happening in the game. Players on the other hand will have access to various tools like the immobilizers and a slim gym for creating their own gameplay strategy. Car immobilizers would stop a car from moving and this would make the chase in the game more challenging for the players. Slim Gym would make Stealth Missions easier by helping the players to break into a car quickly and quietly. Interactive NPCs will make the gameplay challenging, as NPCs would have the ability to inform the police when and where they saw the last car. So, switching cars would need an appropriate strategy on behalf of the players while playing the game.

GTA 6 Could Feature 18 Brand New Vehicles

GTA 6 could feature 18 brand new vehicles that have never been seen before in any GTA Series game before. Some of these vehicles are:

· Buick Skylark (early 90’s)

· Buick Estate (1971)

· Cadillac Deville D’ Elegance

· Cadillac Eldorado (1959)

· Chevrolet Caprice (90’s)

· Toyota Camry

Along with these brand-new vehicles GTA 6 will also feature the return of some classic vehicles and brands from the game GTA 5.

Classic Activities Like Pool and Darts Could Come back in GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay could feature the return of classic activities like Pool and Darts.

GTA 6 Could Feature Underwater Activities

Fans expected underwater activities in GTA 5, but GTA 6 is supposed to come with underwater activities and water effects.

GTA 6 is the most highly-anticipated game in the GTA Series, and what makes it popular is the leaks surrounding its amazing gameplay features and excellent visual graphics. All these are just rumors and leaks and would only be confirmed after an official announcement by Rockstar Games, as this only would give the exact picture about the game that is yet to release.

