GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for April 10 to 16, 2025-Get Double Money on Heists

GTA Online Weekly Update for April 10 to 16, 2025 launches today and like other updates this new update also brings an opportunity to earn more GTA$ and bonuses. This week Original Heists will offer double payouts on all Setups, Preps, and Finales. You also have the opportunity to earn GTA$1,00,000 bonus by completing any two Heist Finales. New Community Series jobs this week will get you Triple GTA$ and RP.
Weekly Challenge for the New GTA Online Update
- Complete any two Heist Finales to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- New Community Series jobs
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
You can grind your career challenges this week to make double money on all original heists. Make double money on:
- Original Heists
- Pizza Delivery
- Hasta La Vista (Returning)
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Vysser Neo (down from $1,875,000 to $1,312,000)
- Bravado Greenwood (down from $1,465,000 to $1,025,000)
- Bravado Half-track (down from $2,254,000 to $1,570,000)
- Dewbauchee Vagner (down from $1,535,000 to 1,074,000)
- Dinka Kanjo SJ (down from $1,370,000 to $959,000)
- Dinka RT3000 (down from $1,715,000 to $1,200,000)
- HVY Insurgent Pick-Up
- Karin Boor (down from $1,200,000 to $896,000)
- Karin Kuruma (Armored) (down from $698,000 to $488,000)
- Mammoth Squaddie (down from $1,130,000 to $791,000)
- Pfister Neon (down from $1,500,000 to 1,050,000)
- RUNE Zhaba (down from 2,400,000 to 1,680,000)
- Vapid Winky (down from $1,100,000 to $770,000)
- Vysser Neo
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% OFF: Military Rifle
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Heavy Rifle
- Free for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Brute Force File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Podium Robbery: Grotti Cheetah Classic (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Pegassi Toros (Standard Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Benefactor Stirling GT (Standard Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Karin Previon (GTA$ 1.5 million)
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Übermacht Cypher in the limited-time Fleeca Circuit livery - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for two consecutive days (Collector’s Item)
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Coil Raiden, Coil Voltic, Declasse Tulip, Lampadati Michelli GT & Western Rat Bike
- Luxury Autos: Canis Terminus & Vapid Clique Wagon
- Test Track: Progen GP1, Vapid Peyote Gasser & Western Wolfsbane
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Bravado Buffalo EVX
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Down the Drain
- Time Trial: Del Perro Pier
- HSW Time Trial: Del Perro Beach to Murietta Heights
