GTA 6 Must Really Have These Features that Went Missing in GTA 5 and RDR2

Rockstar Games has always been successful in making games that have set a new standard for perfection. They started their success journey with games like GTA 4 and GTA Vice City, and eventually showcased their passion for perfection with the release of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA 5 has been there for more than a decade now, and the game still has the capability to challenge new AAA games with its gameplay and open world exploration magic. Rockstar Games has been able to keep GTA 5 alive with the help of GTA Online, which gets fresh content updates on a weekly basis. Red Dead Redemption 2 on the other hand is the latest entry by Rockstar Games, and the game is extremely popular for its visuals, graphics, gameplay and a compelling storyline that is set in the vast open world featuring western parts of the American Countryside and northern areas of Mexico.

Some of the GTA 6 fans want some exciting gameplay features to make a comeback in GTA 6 from popular games by Rockstar like GTA 4, GTA 5 and RDR2, but on the other hand some of the fans are also looking forward to playing some new features that were actually missing in GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 Must Have Features that Were Missing in GTA 5 and RDR2

Quick Little Jobs that Will Help You Make Money

GTA$ is something that every GTA fan understands, and this GTA$ is something that keeps the game going on for you. So, the fans want GTA 6 to have quick little jobs like Food Delivery, Fishing, Hunting, Private Security, and Robbery Missions with a freedom to rob a bank whenever and wherever you want.

Purchasing Businesses and Real Estate Should be Made Profitable in GTA 6

GTA 6 fans want the stock market feature to stay, but they also want Rockstar Games to make purchasing businesses and real estate more profitable in GTA 6. Most of them are impressed with the presence of social media in GTA 6 trailer 1, and they believe that Rockstar Games might introduce an influencer way to grind money in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Must Feature Skateboarding as an Activity

Have you ever thought of skateboarding as an activity in GTA Series games? GTA 6 fans want to see skateboarding as an activity in GTA 6 and GTA 6 Online, as they believe that skateboarding would be the synonym for freedom in the game. Imagine the streets of Vice City filled with communities of people who would play to just skate around and do tricks.

Boats Must be Used in GTA 6 for Reaching Actual Important Places

Based on the leaked GTA 6 map, the game is supposed to feature a lot of islands for exploration. So, the fans want to use boats in GTA 6 for reaching some actual important places. This would be quite unlike GTA 5 or RDR2, where boats are used to access some islands where you don’t have much going on.

GTA 6 Must Feature Romance

GTA 6 is the first game in the entire GTA Series of games that features a female protagonist, Lucia. The game will have two protagonists Jason and Lucia, and the gameplay involves the same crime, drugs and reckless car driving gameplay, which is the actual heart and soul of all the GTA Series games. Presence of a female protagonist, Lucia in the game, has given hopes to GTA 6 fans that the game might feature a Romance oriented gameplay also. Your characters in the game could make up and break up as they would b based on the two protagonists Jason and Lucia. There are also rumors that Lucia will have an Ex in the game, and the fans believing that it would be interesting to see that character return to the story of GTA 6 game.

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game and the fans really want to see the best of the features coming to the game. GTA 5 and RDR2 are definitely the games that have ruled the gaming industry for a long time, but now the fans want some new features in GTA 6 that would set the game apart from the previous successful titles by Rockstar Games.

