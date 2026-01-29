Rockstar’s Silence Forces Fans to Use Fake Ids and Drones for Capturing GTA 6 Footage

Rockstar Games has been really silent over Grand Theft Auto 6 current development phase, and nothing has come from their side since the last delay announcement. Well, the game is now set to release on November 19, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but still there is no information on how the game development is going. Now, a Polish Site PPE has reported that fans tried to get into Rockstar’s office using fake IDs and flew drones near the windows in an attempt to capture GTA 6 footage.
GTA 6 Fans Try to Capture GTA 6 Footage by Using Fake Ids and Drones
Wow! This sounds amazing, and this shows that the patience of the fans seems to be running out. But will this incident force Rockstar Games to speak on GTA 6 or will they still maintain silence? Also, Kiwi Talkz has also posted on “X’ “The rumor of GTA 6 not having a physical launch I 100% believe. GTA 6 is going to be the biggest launch in entertainment history and by a wide margin, nothing will ever come close to it. I have said this before but no studio is going to be able to match what GTA 6 will do for 15-20 years, its seriously ambitious (barely any studio can still match RDR2)”.
The rumor of GTA 6 not having a physical launch I 100% believe. GTA 6 is going to be the biggest launch in entertainment history and by a wide margin, nothing will ever come close to it. I have said this before but no studio is going to be able to match what GTA 6 will do for… pic.twitter.com/s1fiEP1WJk— Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly (@kiwitalkz) January 28, 2026
He says that earlier also there have been some incidents when some crazy fans have tried to break into retail stores and manufacturing facilities to steal discs. He says that sometimes people on the inside would leak it as well before its release on November 19, 2026. So, according to him fans have used ideas like fake ids, or flying drones above windows to get images or videos of the upcoming Rockstar games titles.
Rockstar Games has always been very secretive about their upcoming releases, and GTA 6 is no exception. GTA 6 fans have now been waiting for some sort of official announcement on the game in the form of GTA 6 trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer, but they have not received anything from Rockstar Games. Rockstar’s silence could be a good strategy, as it builds the hype for the game, but fans are fearing a further delay in release because of their stand on the game.
If GTA 6 release is confirmed for November 2026, then Rockstar Games should come out with some information on the game, as this will put a stop to these kinds of activities. This kind of craziness also reveals the popularity of the upcoming game, and the fans believe that this sounds funny, as it should make Rockstar Games feel that they are already in the game. So, GTA 6 is an action-adventure game, but the hype for the game reveals how desperate the fans are to get into some real action to get just one glimpse of the game.
Also Read:
GTA 6 Delay Rumors Rejected- Insider Points to PlayStation Exclusive Release
GTA 6 Delayed Because of Explosion in Rockstar’s Office? Here’s What We Know
God of War 1 ISO Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android
God of War 3 Iso Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android