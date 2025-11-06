GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for November 6 to 12, 2025-Get GTA$1,00,000 Bonus

GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week November 6 to 12, 2025, and the update like all the previous updates brings some new missions and new rewards to the platform. The new GTA Online Update allows you to Team up with Pavel aboard the discounted Kosatka submarine and raid El Rubio's island in The Cayo Perico Heist for a guaranteed Panther Statue on your first run. Finishing the Heist completes the Weekly Challenge and awards the Strickler Hat plus a GTA$100,000 bonus, while you can also score Double Rewards by uncovering Buried Stashes and battling in Cayo Perico Motor Wars. You are also guaranteed to find the Panther Statue Primary Target when completing the Cayo Perico Heist for the first time this week.
Weekly Challenge for the New GTA Online Update
- Complete The Cayo Perico Heist once to receive the Strickler Hat and GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Buried Stashes
- Cayo Perico Motor Wars (Returning)
- Community Race Series
Discounts (40% Off)
- Dinka Veto Classic (down from $895,000 to $537,000)
- Dinka Veto Modern (down from $995,000 to $597,000)
- Grotti Brioso 300 (down from $650,000 to $366,000)
- Maibatsu Manchez Scout (down from $225,000 to $135,000)
- RUNE Kosatka (down from $2,200,000 to $1,320,000)
Discounts (30% Off)
- Albany Cavalcade XL (down from $1,665,000 to $1,165,000)
- Buckingham Nimbus (down from $1,900,000 to $1,330,000)
- Declasse Drift Yosemite (down from $1,500,000 to $1,055,000)
- Nagasaki Ultralight (down from $665,000 to $465,000)
- Pegassi Speeder (down from $325,000 to $227,000)
- Truffade Nero (down from $1,440,000 to $1,008,000)
- Western Company Mallard (down from $250,000 to $175,000)
- Western Reever (down from $1,900,000 to $1,330,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 40% Off: Precision Rifle
- 30% Off GTA+ Members: Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Project Breakaway File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The McTony Robbery: Toundra Panthere (Top Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Annis Euros (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Annis Hellion (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: [Mammoth Squaddie
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Canis Terminus- Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dinka Thrust, Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio, Grotti Cheetah, Invetero Coquette BlackFin & Western Daemon (Custom)
- Luxury Autos: Declasse Tampa GT & Karin Woodlander
- Test Track: Canis Kalahari, Coil Voltic & Dinka Verus
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Brioso R/A
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Boots On the Ground
- Time Trial: Elysian Island II
- HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount Gordo
