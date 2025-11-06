PS Plus Black Friday Sale 2025 Leaks Reveal Discounts on Subscription Tiers

Black Friday sale for 2025 is yet to start, but some of the leaks on PlayStation Plus Black Friday Sale for 2025 have been revealed in a post on PS5 subreddit. The source of the leaks is the reliable leaker billbil_kun, and he has revealed PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals will have discounts on different PS Plus subscription tiers. This includes discounts on PS Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe.

PS Plus Black Friday Deals 2025- Rumors

According to billbil_kun, Black Friday Sale for PlayStation will start on November 21, 2025. The deals are available on 12-month subscription for PS Plus and Sony is offering up to 30% discount on the 12-month subscription for PS Plus. PS Plus Essential will be available at a 20% discount and its discounted price would be Rs. 3159, instead of its original price of Rs. 3959. Similarly, PlayStation Plus Extra would be available at 25% discount and will be priced at Rs. 5024, instead of its original price of 6,699 after the discount. Finally, PlayStation Plus Deluxe would be available at a 30% discount and would be priced at Rs. 5319 instead of its original price of Rs. 7,599.

Here is the post by the user ‘VINAYAKSONI007’ on ‘X’ on PlayStation Plus 2025 Black Friday Deals:

Black Friday Sale 2025

is expected to start 21st November onwards

H/T: @billbil_kun



Previously Deals were,

Save Upto 30% OFF on

PS+ 12 Month Subscription



Essential 20% OFF

Extra 25% OFF

Deluxe 30% OFF



Discounted pricing shown below may vary slightly* pic.twitter.com/oNFfbxIkT3 — VINAYAKSONI007 (@VinayakSoni07) November 2, 2025

PlayStation Store November 2025 Sale

Apart from waiting for the November 2025 Black Friday Sales, the customers can access the PlayStation Store and get huge discounts in November Sale on some exclusive games. Here are some of the best deals available on PlayStation Store.

FI 25 Iconic Edition- Rs. 4899 (30% off)

Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Editions Bundle- Rs. 959 (85% Off)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition- Rs. 1,248 (75% Off)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Premium Edition- Rs. 5949 (30% Off)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Premium Upgrade- Rs. 2,330 (20% Off)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection- Rs. 449 (70% Off)

