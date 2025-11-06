Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Launches for November 2025-Get Up to 90% Off on In-game Items

Free Fire MAX events and updates continuously work towards keeping the gameplay extremely immersive for the players. Recently, Free Fire Max has launched a new Mystery Shop Event for the month of November 2025, and this event is extremely popular among the players because it allows them to purchase collectibles at a discount of 90%. Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event is easy to access, as it works on the basis of a spin made by the players which gives them a random discount on the premium collectibles that can be purchase through the event. The random discount won by a player is applicable for the entire prize pool associated with the Mystery Shop Event. The Grand Prize for the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for November 2025 includes, Gloo Wall- Immortal Kindle and FFWS Bayfront Guardian Bundle.

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event November 2025 Launch Date

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event has launched on November 6, 2025, for the Indian server, and will be available for the next 6 days. The players can try their luck through the event and purchase the available premium collections till the closure of the event. Players can claim random discounts in the Free Fire Max Mystery Shop and there is a possibility for the players to switch back and forth between the prizes. To unlock the grand prize, the players need to make a few random purchases and once they have collected all the current prizes along with the grand prize, they will be automatically switched to other prize pool.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to Events in the left-hand bar and click on Mystery Shop.

Spin to get a random discount.

Claim the Discount and Purchase items at a discount from the Mystery Shop.

Here is the List of the Prize Pool for the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event

The FFWS Dance

Burger Lad (Top)

Budgerigar (Bottom)

Husky Fluff (Head)

Skyboard FFWS

Pick Up Truck- Haven Guardian

FFWS 2024 Fall Banner

Loot Box- FFWS 2021

Pet Skin- Firemyth Arvon

Grenade- Drachen Mercy

FFWS Iceblue Avatar

Parachute- FFWS 2024 Fall

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for November 2025 will stay on the server for a limited Time. The players need to spin in order to get a huge discount on some exclusive in-game items.

