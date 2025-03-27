GTA Online Weekly Update March 27 to April 2, 2025-Get Big Payouts This Week

GTA Online Weekly Update March 27 to April 2, 2025, has been launched and the new update promises big payouts for the players this week. This week Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions pay out 2X GTA$ and RP, or 4X for GTA+ Members. Rooster McCraw is also working overtime in the new update and bringing in double the crates at double the speed. You can complete Mission Challenges in "Oscar Guzman Flies Again" - like delivering extra Moguls or gathering gear for The Titan Job - to earn 2X GTA$, plus a GTA$200,000 bonus for finishing the finale by April 2.
Mission Challenges for the Weekly Update
- Rooster McCraw Sourcing Boosts: two crates guaranteed with reduced cooldown
- Complete The Titan Job to receive a GTA$200,000 bonus within 72 hours of completion
Weekly Challenge for the New GTA Online Weekly Update
- Complete 5 Business Resupply Missions to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions
- Air Force Zero (Returning)
Get 2X GTA$
- Oscar Guzman Flies Again Mission Challenges
Get Discounts (40% Off)
- Buckingham Conada
- Buckingham Pyro
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Dinka Postlude
- HVY Nightshark
- Obey 8F Drafter
- Pegassi Infernus Classic
- Pegassi Tezeract
Get Discounts (20% Off)
- Bravado Banshee GTS
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- Free: Heavy Sniper
- 30% OFF: Military Rifle
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Stun Gun
- Free for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Black Box File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Declasse Mamba (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Annis Hellion (Low Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Canis Seminole Frontier (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Lampadati Corsita
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Vapid Caracara - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dewbauchee Massacro, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio, Dinka Akuma, LCC Innovation & Pfister Comet
- Luxury Autos: Dinka Jester RR Widebody & Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
- Test Track: Bravado Verlierer, LCC Hexer & Schyster Deviant
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Bravado Banshee
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Eight Figure Bonus
- Time Trial: Lake Vinewood Estate
- HSW Time Trial: North Chumash to Palomino Highlands
