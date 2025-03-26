PlayStation Store Easter Sale 2025-Get GTA 5 and God of War Ragnarok at Half the Price

PlayStation Store has announced its Easter Sale recently, and the sale provides you with an opportunity to grab games like GTA 5, God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, and Red Dead Redemption 2 at half the price. You can now grab a copy of your favorite games at a huge discount and add them to your existing games library.

Here are the best PlayStation Store Easter deals you can grab now:

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5)- PS4

The story of GTA 5 revolves around 3 main protagonists Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa, a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. These three criminals find themselves entangled with some of the frightening and most deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. In order to survive in the ruthless these three should pull off a series of heists and the deal is that they can trust no one- least of all each other.

Get GTA 5 for Rs. 1037 (58% Off)

God of War Ragnarok (PS4 and PS5)

God of War Ragnarok was released by Sony PlayStation in the year 2022 and is available on both PS4 and PS5. The game revolves around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to move towards the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players in the game God of War Ragnarok get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms which are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

Get God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 2499 (50% Off)

Get God of War Ragnarok for PS4 for Rs. 1679 (58% Off)

Get God of War (2018) for PS4 for Rs. 749 (50% Off)

Elden Ring (PS4 and PS5)

The Lands Between are part of a vast continent where magnificent open fields and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore the land, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats awaits you. Mastery of the terrain and knowledge of its secrets can help you overcome enemies and defeat formidable bosses or lead invading players into traps. Combat in Elden Ring is simple to learn yet offers hidden depths of mastery. As you seek to become the Elden Lord, you’ll need to explore the balance between attacking and avoiding damage, use a wide variety of weapons, spells, & summons, and perfect your timing to take advantage of your opponents’ weaknesses.

Get Elden Ring for Rs. 2099 (50% Off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

One of the latest entries in the action-adventure genre by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a lot to offer the fans with respect to its excellent visuals and graphics coupled with a compelling storyline. America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

Get Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for Rs. 1000 (75% Off)

Get Red Dead Redemption for PS4 for Rs. 2183 (40% Off)

EA Sports FC 25 (PS4 and PS5) Standard Edition

EA Sports FC 25 lets you team up with 5v5 rush, a new way to play with the friends in the Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush you can create your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item.

Get EA Sports FC 25 for Rs. 1499 (70% Off)

Silent Hill 2 (Deluxe Edition) PS5

Get Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition for Rs. 3119 (35% Off)

Call of Duty Black Ops 6- Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 and PS5)

Get Call of Duty Black Ops 6- Cross-Gen Bundle for Rs. 3919 (30% Off)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PS5)

Get Baldur’s Gate 3 for Rs. 4661 (20% Off)

NBA 2K25 Standard Edition (PS4, PS5)

Get NBA 2K25 Standard Edition for Rs. 1249 (75% Off)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4)

Get Hogwarts Legacy for Rs. 999 (75% Off)

Helldivers 2 (PS5) Standard Edition

Get Helldivers 2 for Rs. 1999 (20% Off)

PlayStation Store Easter Sale has games from almost all the gaming genres on sale. You can browse all the available deals on the store and get the ones you have been waiting to play for a long time now.

